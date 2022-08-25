OSCODA — Budgets and bulldogs came through the Oscoda Wurtsmith Air Authority’s (OWAA) regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday, August 18.
OWAA’s general operations total $1.4 million while their income sets at $1.6 million with an expected $200,000 left over.
Their capital improvement plan, however, is expected to be $620K over budget, as expensive projects like the fuel farm demolition and taxiway maintenance are going to cost a pretty penny.
That expense hasn’t gone unrecognized, though. Board member Mike Munson remarked a recent visiting inspector from the FAA said “this is the nicest airfield we have in Michigan.”
With modernization like replacing incandescent lights with LED’s and working on capital improvements to open up lease space for businesses, airport manager James Downes said they’re opening up to make more money in the future.
“We’re in a wonderful place. Mr. Kellan did a wonderful job in getting us padded enough to stay on top,” said Downes.
The Michigan Air National Guard came in and did a military exercise at Wurtsmith on Aug. 10.
Part of a greater exercise called “Exercise Northern Strike,” Downes said it was a success, as A-10’s and ground crew from all different backgrounds and disciplines showed up to perform ground based duties, such as refueling aircraft and loading/unloading inert ordinances.
As an added bonus, two Chinook helicopters purchased 1,000 gallons of fuel, a sign of things hopefully to come in the future.
Some special ops forces also came in earlier in the week to practice simulated reconnaissance on an airdrop. They used the base as a safe house to practice clandestine operations.
“Working with the DOD is interesting,” remarked Downes. “They wanted us to do market research on why we’re charging for fuel.”
For those who want to learn more about the exercise, an article covering Exercise Northern Strike can be found in this edition.
Another special operation was carried out by board member Dave Dailey. As a member of Greenbush township and former supervisor, he attended the August meeting and asked them to approve a trip to the upcoming North America Space Summit (NASS) in Traverse City, MI.
The minutes of Greenbush’s meeting says the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) personally thanks him for booking this reservation, the organization running the event.
“It is the hope of Township of Greenbush Board of Trustees that OWAA and members recognize the value of the Horizontal Launch Space Facility for the region and more specifically attendance of the October 2022 North American Space Summit,” said the minutes.
Dailey said he is confident he has some pull with people at MAMA and cites Chippewa County’s initiative in securing a future command and control center based in the old Kincheloe Air Base, now part of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation.
“We didn’t put money out there and they got it,” said Dailey. “They were more proactive.”
The takeaway from most board members responses were a lack of communication from MAMA and a “used car salesman” air about the organization.
A ticket to the conference costs $699 and goes up from there.
The price for a table top display is $1,500, while hosting a booth is $4,000.
If you want to sponsor the networking lounge, it will set you back $5,000. Sponsoring breakfast is $4,000 though.
Becoming a sponsor ranges from $3,000 for getting your name on signage and it goes all the way up to $25,000 where you can bring four friends, have two full page ads in their distributed material and stream a video ad between presentations.
At the very least, the wine reception at Aurora cellars are $85.
MAMA has drawn criticism from locals in the community surrounding Marquette in response to their development up north, as highlighted in a piece from the New Yorker back in January.
“One of MAMA’s feasibility studies, published in September, 2021, states that it is ‘important to engage in public engagement and awareness campaigns throughout the project,’” said the article written by David Rompf back in April. “But residents I spoke with complained about what they said was MAMA’s failure to share information, especially with those who live in Powell Township and the area around Granot Loma.”
“I just don’t see the benefit in spending money on this project,” said Downes. “Studies even verified vertical launch doesn’t bring in revenue to the community. We got it set aside. I got 100 acres ready and waiting for development whenever they want it. There has been no call since.”
“They’re interested,” replied Davies. “A representative from SpaceX came to Kalitta to check on our progress.”
Davies said it’s just a matter of communicating on Wurtsmith’s part and said he has contacts at NASS he’s willing to talk with to push the agenda forward.
“What makes you feel so positive that anything is going to go through?” asked Chairman Kevin Boyat.
“Maybe I’m a bit more of a bulldog,” replied Davies.
Since Davies was going either way, members asked him to bring back an update of what’s going on because they haven’t heard back since getting things done on their end.
“It’s smoke and mirrors. We’ve peeked at OZ behind the curtain,” said Downes. “If we keep doing this, we’ll get hit by last minute demands where we can’t move at the speed they want.”
“The presentations were all hype and all we agreed to do was lease them property,” said board member Kevin Beliveau. “We have paved the way to get approved. As far as I’m concerned, we crossed the finish line.”
At the very least, MAMA could have responded with bullet points to requests in multiple emails sent to them and Gavin Brown.
When Davies goes, they requested him to bring back something concrete that MAMA has either planned for them, if they’re even interested, if they’re moving on. Something.