OSCODA – The streets around Furtaw Field were lined with cars on Saturday June 10 for the first annual Touch A Truck event. The event was a fundraiser for The Thin Gold Line Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides resources to those working in emergency communications.
According to event organizer Jessica Bravata, nearly 1,500 individuals attended the all day event and the $10,000 fundraising goal was exceeded. Funds were raised through sponsorships, admission of $5 for anyone 12 and over, “jail” bail and a 50/50 raffle.
Thirty-five trucks and pieces of heavy equipment were spread out across Furtaw Field. Children of all ages had the opportunity to climb and sit on a variety of trucks, honk horns and turn on sirens.
Demonstrations took place throughout the day. The Oscoda Fire Department demonstrated a vehicle extraction. The event also served as a training exercise for the department. The department accepts vehicle donations for training and demonstrations.
Griff & Sons demonstrated a new piece of equipment called the Spider that reaches high into the air and can be operated from the ground or the bucket.
Members of the fire department said lots of kids expressed interest in becoming firefighters. The department set up a game where kids could use the fire hose to knock a ball off of a cone.
Super heroes including Captain America, Spiderman and Gwen Stacy walked through the crowd and posed for photos.
There were lots of activities for kids including a bouncy house, slide, face painting, and arts and crafts.
After working up an appetite, food options were plentiful with Dudley’s Diner serving hotdogs and coney dogs and Zoo’s Tasty Eatz serving Mexican food and salads. Jeff Dameworth, who owns Zoo’s with his wife, said they almost ran out of food. He said they received lots of compliments on the food. Zoo’s will also be at upcoming events including Art on the Beach and the Paul Bunyan Festival.
Thirty-five booths were staffed by local nonprofit organizations and businesses. Local nonprofit organizations including Hope Shores, AuSable Valley Community Mental Health Authority and the Shoreline Players Theater provided information on their organizations.
Members of the Shoreline Players were recruiting children to audition for an upcoming performance of The Spy Game. Approximately 40 children are needed for the production.
“We had a great day. Lots of kids are interested in auditioning,” said Sue Miller, board president.
Upcoming events were also promoted. Members of the Tawas Rotary Club promoted the upcoming circus and the Alcona County Fair had a booth.
Members of the community volunteered to be put in “jail” for an hour throughout the day. They were jailed for a variety of offenses. Their bail ranged from $100 to $500. Kelly Brown, Nichole Vallette, and Cathy Wusterbarth were among those who were jailed. Brown’s bail of $500 was for “public mayhem at board meetings.”
More than 30 local volunteers staffed the entrance gate and completed a variety of tasks throughout the event.
Local businesses had booths and were selling everything from cake pops and cupcakes to jewelry and powerwashing services.
Quiet hours were offered from 8 to 10 a.m. and included all of the activities but without all of the sirens and horns.
Businesses located across three counties sponsored the event. Local sponsors included AuSable River Canoe Marathon, AuSable Services, Edelweiss Tavern, Kalitta Air, Office Lounge & Grill and Travis Sanitation, among others.
The next scheduled Bravata organized event is Nostalgia Nights on Dwight Street to be held on Saturday, June 23.
Next year’s Touch A Truck event is being planned for Saturday, June 8.