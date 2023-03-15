OSCODA – The Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce held a networking event for its members on March 6, dubbed “Winter Mix & Mingle.”
OSCODA – The Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce held a networking event for its members on March 6, dubbed “Winter Mix & Mingle.”
The event took place at Michigan staple G’s Pizzeria, and was sponsored by the restaurant’s owner, Dan Van Snepson.
Last year’s event had 35 in attendance and this year’s total was around 50. Among those in attendance were such businesses as Revolve by Hope Shores, Goyette Mechanical, Tait’s Bill of Fare, Pete’s Party Store, and others.
A 50/50 raffle was held, as well as business cards being drawn from a fishbowl to determine winners for smaller prizes, such as gift baskets and apparel from local establishments. Food was provided as well; there were a variety of fried hors d’oeuvres, as well as soup and salad for members to enjoy.
“The idea behind this is for businesses to be able to network with other businesses as a way to promote and grow their business as a chamber member,” said Gaylynn Brenoel, interim director for the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce.
Brenoel solicited members for suggestions on ways that the chamber can better serve its members and invited businesses to share upcoming sales deals and special promotions with the chamber so that they can help promote those businesses. “One of our missions and visions is to help our chamber members prosper and grow their business,” she shared.
The chamber also used this event as an opportunity to promote their inaugural Bigfoot Bash, which will be taking place in September. Bigfoot Bash stickers created by Jus Create designer Justine Alderete were available for a $10 purchase, the proceeds of which will go toward funding the event’s children entertainment area which will include crafts, games, and other activities.
The stickers can also be purchased at local favorite To the Moon and Back, who are providing lodging for one of the guest speakers at the event; new chamber members Sweetwater Sea Bed and Breakfast will be doing the same.
A kickoff event is set to take place June 3, after which locals can expect to see a healthy dose of foreshadowing all over town. A life-size chainsaw carved Bigfoot is being created for the event and unlike the furry giant he’s modeled after, he won’t be very hard to find at all.
“We’re going to have Bigfoot show up all over,” says Gina Provenzano, event coordinator. “I wanna take him to the vet,” she laughed, “I wanna see him getting weighed and measured, maybe get his eyes checked out.”
The 50/50 Raffle winner was Sue Miller of the Shoreline Players, who generously donated her winnings back to the chamber to go toward the Bigfoot Bash.
The event was counted as a success and Director Brenoel revealed that the next networking event planned will be aboard the AuSable River Queen in October.
