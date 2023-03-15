Networking-CMYK.jpg

NETWORK EVENT – Chamber members are pictured networking and prepping for Bigfoot Bash.

 Photo by Casey Young

OSCODA – The Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce held a networking event for its members on March 6, dubbed “Winter Mix & Mingle.”

The event took place at Michigan staple G’s Pizzeria, and was sponsored by the restaurant’s owner, Dan Van Snepson.

Trending Food Videos

Tags