TAWAS CITY —The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve three millages that voters will see countywide on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot.
Those millages include a proposed county operating millage that, if approved by voters, will increase the county’s operating millage rate to 5.2, a millage that would fund the Iosco County Animal Shelter and fund a full-time and add a part-time animal control officer, and a third millage that would provide funding for Iosco County EMS.
The resolutions to add the millages to the ballot, were approved during the May 4 meeting held at the Iosco County Courthouse in Tawas City.
Of the three millages approved, the lion’s share of discussion concerned the operating millage, which county officials hope will bolster finances and allow operations to continue without cuts.
As previously reported, the Iosco County Tax Allocation Board approved a levy of up to 4.5 mills for the county allocation in 1976, but due to the Headlee Rollback Amendment, a state law, the millage rate has been reduced down currently to 3.9129 mills. Under the amendment, the rate of millage cannot exceed that of inflation, therefore it is lowered to relieve the burden on Michigan taxpayers.
Under the proposed millage increase for county operating expenses, the millage rate would be increased to 5.2 mills — an increase of 1.2871 mills — so that the county will have adequate finances needed to keep operations running. County officials are seeing this millage increase for a period of six years from 2023 through 2028. If approved, the estimated revenues it would collect in the first year from the total increased millage of 5.2 mills would be $1.591 million.
Most recently in 2020 Iosco County voters shot down a county operating millage question twice, once during the August primary election of that year, and a second time during the general election in November of the same year. According to the election results of the 2020 November millage question, the county operating millage increase question was defeated with 6.983 “no” votes, or 52.8 percent of the vote. Voters cast 6,230 “yes” votes for the millage, or 47.15 percent of the vote.
It was reported by state officials that the millage was only one of two in the entire state to fail at getting passed. During the committee of the whole meeting held April 20, commissioners voted to advance the three millages, including the operating millage, to the full board for approval.
Before adopting the amendment to put the millage on the ballot during the May 4 meeting, Commissioner James Miner asked what would happen if voters failed to approve the millage.
Commission Chairman Jay O’Farrell said that although it was not a threat, the county would have to “stay within the means of operation.”
“You can’t spend money you don’t have,” he said. “We still have people on layoff [from budget cuts in 2020] and our budgets have still been cut right to the core, and if they don’t approve this we will have to make more cuts.”
O’Farrell noted that there will be many millages, not the three approved by commissioners, on the primary ballot.
“Who knows what the economy is going to be here in the next few months? I know there’s going to be inflation, then there is going to be recession. We will continue to do our jobs,” he said.
With the influx of funding from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding, the county has been spending thousands to do infrastructure upgrades to county facilities. Without this funding, according to County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, these upgrades would not be possible.
She said the county needs to generate a nest egg so that future capital improvements can be done on the county’s aging facility.
“One of the reasons why we are asking for this is if you look in the dire condition that this building is in,” she said. “There are no funds in the current operating budget to fund any capital improvements. There are no plans to replace anything, one of the positive things that came out of covid was the ARPA funding, because we can use that to make capital improvements, however, there is a sunset on those funds.”
She said the county cannot rely on infrequent government windfalls to do capital improvements and that the county must set aside money to do work to the facilities in the future, which is one of the important reasons taxpayers should adopt the millage in August.
Another thing Soboleski said is employees of the county have complained about infrequent and meager raises, and members of the public who need to utilize the county’s services have complained about limited hours to get help from the county’s various departments.
“I’m hearing from employees ‘These used to be decent jobs,’” she said. “But they don’t consider them decent jobs anymore and I don’t want to continue to lose talent. The public doesn’t know what general fund people do. You have court employees, you have corrections officers, the clerk’s office, register of deeds, et cetera. You want talented people to run the elections, collecting taxes, you want good people running our county operations.”
Soboleski said she recently went to the Oscoda Rotary Club meeting, as well as a Veterans Affairs committee meeting to let the public know why it is important that the millage passes.
“It was mentioned before,” she said. “We have stretched the penny as far as we can around here, and there is no more stretching involved. It’s educating the public on how we are going to spend the money and what department they are going to be used in around here.”
O’Farrell said he didn’t want to “shortchange” some of the other ballot proposals, as he felt they were all important to get passed, but said the general fund increase was important because it helped pay for mandated county services.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher said he felt that the county was losing talent because employees are not being paid what surrounding counties can pay them.
“When there are posted ads at McDonands restaurants for up to $21 an hour wage, it puts a crunch on everyone around them,” he said. “We need to look at the pay scale because without it we’re going to lose more talent.”
Commissioner Robert Huebel said that county employees, as well as commissioners, need to do their part to get information about the millages, and why they are needed, out to the public.
“All of us need to do an above average job up there in educating the public,” Huebel said. “We need to retain the people who have been here. They’ve put years and years supporting this county, and I don’t want to see anyone go, I don’t want to see any more layoffs.”
Huebel said that he didn’t like paying more for things any more than the average person, for example fuel, but like fuel for travel, he said he feels that funding for the county is needed.
After discussion on the operating millage, Dutcher cast a motion to adopt the language for the ballot, and was seconded by Miner. The motion passed with a 5-0 vote.
The county operating millage was not the only question for Iosco County voters that commissioners approved for the Aug. 2 ballot. The others include a special millage to replace the current emergency medical services millage and provide continued funding for EMS.
The most recent millage approved for the service was in 2020 at the rate of .600 mill and will expire on Dec. 31 of this year. According to the county a millage of 1.613 is needed for EMS to continue to provide EMS services for four years from 2022-25. That millage, if approved, is expected to generate $1.9 million the first year. A motion to approve the language for the August ballot was cast by Dutcher and seconded by Chairman Charles Finley and passed 5-0.
Ballot language, as will appear on the Aug. 2 ballot is as follows:
I. That the following proposal be submitted to the qualified voters of the County of Iosco at the next Primary Election to be held in said County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022:
PROPOSAL TO REPLACE IOSCO COUNTYEMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES MILAGE
For the purpose of reauthorizing funding to support the operations of the Emergency Medical Services program currently being provided by Iosco County, shall Iosco County replace the current Emergency Medical Services millage of 0.60 mills due to expire in 2022, with an increase in the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one ( 1) year under the Constitution upon all property within the County of Iosco, Michigan, at the new rate of up to 1.613 mills ($1.613 per thousand dollars of state taxable valuation), for a period of four ( 4) years (2022-2025) inclusive?
If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $1,990,485 for emergency medical services in the first calendar year of the levy, based on state taxable valuation. If approved and levied, in accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to Tax Increment Finance Authorities of Baldwin Township and the City of East Tawas, and the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Local Development Finance Authority.
The third county millage approved by commissioners is to help support animal control and the animal shelter in Iosco County.
Voters have historically supported the animal control services program in Iosco County through a special millage funding a full-time animal Control Officer, most recently in 2018 at the rate of 0.0800 mill that expired on Dec. 31. Commissioners hope to have voters approve a new millage, at the increased rate of .15 mill.
If approved, that new millage rate will fund one full-time animal control officer, as well as a part-time animal control officer, as well as provide funding for the Iosco County Animal Control Shelter. If approved the millage would be from 2022-25 and generate $184,935 for the first year of the millage. Dutcher cast a motion to approve the millage language for the August ballot and was seconded by Finley. It passed 5-0.
Language for the millage is as follows: 1. That the following proposal be submitted to the qualified voters of the County of Iosco at the next Primary Election to be held in said County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022:
IOSCO COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL MILLAGE
For the sole purpose of providing funding for one (I) full-time and one (1) part-time Animal Control Officer and for operating Iosco County Animal Control Shelter, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Iosco, Michigan, be increased, and the County authorized to levy, up to 0.1500 of one (1) mill ($0.15 per thousand dollars of state taxable valuation), for a period of four (4) years, 2022 through 2025, inclusive?
If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $184,935 for Animal Control Services in the first calendar year of the levy, based on state taxable valuation. If approved and levied, in accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to Tax Increment Finance Authorities of Baldwin Township and the City of East Tawas, and the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Local Development Finance Authority.