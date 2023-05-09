OSCODA – Representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) came to Warrior Pavilion on Thursday, May 5 to provide an update on the Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment (OAEA), a project to determine the levels of exposure local residents have had to 197 chemicals including Mercury, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), Octacacalcium phosphate (OCPs), and metals.
Representatives from the District Health Department were also in attendance.
While some local residents attended the virtual session earlier in the week, no one attended the in-person session. The presentation was still given for the benefit of this publication.
According to materials distributed, some studies have shown a variety of health effects linked to PFAS such as: decreased chance of getting pregnant, increased chance of high blood pressure in pregnant women, increased chance of thyroid disease, changed immune response, increased cholesterol levels and increased chance of cancer, especially kidney and testicular cancers.
Animal studies have shown that high levels of PFAS have been related to liver damage, changed immune response, birth defects, slow growth and newborn pup deaths.
Eligible OAEA participants are adults and adolescents 12 and over who live in AuSable and Oscoda townships for a portion of the year or year round. Adults will have their blood and urine tested and adolescents will have their blood tested and will only be tested for PFAS.
Interested individuals can call 844-464-7237 to complete a 30-45 minute phone survey, have their eligibility determined and schedule an appointment for testing. Appointments last approximately 30 minutes and testing is completed at the American Legion Hall in AuSable. At the end of the appointment participants will receive a $65 Visa gift card.
It will take six to 12 months to receive individual test results. Results will be presented with comparisons to Michigan and national data. Drinking water and non drinking water exposure is being tested.
As previously reported, in addition to the contamination on the former Wurtsmith Air Force base, PFAS can be found in many products including fast food wrappers, water resistant fabrics, and non-stick cookware, to name a few.
As of April 27, 481 individuals from 326 households were registered for testing and 195 adults had been tested. Currently residents are scheduled for testing through December. Appointments can be made by calling and completing a brief survey.
Testing will continue as long as there is public interest and participation. More information can be found at Michigan.gov/DEHBio.
The OAEA is one part of the Michigan Chemical Exposure Monitoring project (MiCheM).