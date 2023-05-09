OSCODA – Representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) came to Warrior Pavilion on Thursday, May 5 to provide an update on the Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment (OAEA), a project to determine the levels of exposure local residents have had to 197 chemicals including Mercury, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), Octacacalcium phosphate (OCPs), and metals.

Representatives from the District Health Department were also in attendance.

