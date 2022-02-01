LANSING — Michigan’s individual income tax filing season officially begins today, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Michiganders can start filing their 2021 tax year state individual income tax returns online or by mailing paper forms and supporting paperwork through the U.S. Postal Service. All individual income tax returns must be e-filed or postmarked by Monday, April 18, 2022.
“We are ready to begin processing your state income tax return,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Filing electronically is the easiest and quickest way for Michigan taxpayers to get any refund due. This helps ensure tax returns are accurate and improves tax refund turnaround times.”
Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 4.8 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 88% of state income tax filers.
For more information about e-filing, go to www.mifastfile.org.
Printed tax forms are being distributed and will be available in limited quantities by mid-February at public libraries, some northern Michigan post offices, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services county offices and Treasury field offices.
For the benefit and convenience of taxpayers, both the beginning and end of the individual income tax filing season are the same as the Internal Revenue Service.
Michigan taxpayers who have questions about their individual income tax returns or refunds can use the Treasury eServices platform to find answers.
The state Treasury Department portal enables taxpayers to ask state individual income tax-related questions when convenient and avoids waiting for a customer service representative to answer your call. Taxpayers typically get answers to questions through Treasury eServices within 24 to 48 hours.
Real-time tax refund status information is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Treasury eServices platform also enables taxpayers to change addresses, view estimated tax payments, calculate penalty and interest, and view and respond to letters.
Individuals with low income, disabilities or are 60 years of age or older may qualify for free tax preparation help from IRS-certified volunteers. For information about free tax help, go to irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep or dial 2-1-1.
To learn more about Michigan’s individual income tax or to download forms, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax. Information about the city of Detroit’s individual income tax can be found at www.michigan.gov/citytax.