OSCODA – In conjunction with members of the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB), the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) will be holding the next quarterly RAB meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
An informal poster session will also be available in the church ahead of the meeting, from 4-5 p.m., for the in-person attendees.
RAB members gather periodically to talk about the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda and, for this next meeting, Air Force officials will provide an update on the remedial investigation (RI) and interim remedial actions (IRAs) in response to PFAS at the site.
RAB Government Co-Chair Steven Willis – who is also the AFCEC program manager/Base Realignment and Closure Environmental Coordinator for Wurtsmith – says that they will summarize the RI work that has been completed to date, and correlate groundwater PFAS plumes to the current and soon-to-be-finished treatment systems.
He adds that they will also discuss the status of the two treatment systems being implemented as IRAs at WAFB, each of which are nearly finished.