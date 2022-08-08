OSCODA – In conjunction with members of the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB), the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) will be holding the next quarterly RAB meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Scheduled from 5-8 p.m., it is again being offered as both an in-person event – at the Oscoda United Methodist Church, 120 W. Dwight St. – and virtually through Zoom. To participate electronically, register at https://ses-grp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J6BdbVP7Rpm49FacIV0Y9w.

Tags

Trending Food Videos