HARRISVILLE — As far as random decisions go, Boyd Byelich's seemed to work out pretty well.
This Harrisville Resident said after hearing of the situation going on in Ukraine, he wanted to do something for the people there. He called around and found people who knew about how to get over to Krakow in Poland so he could volunteer.
"I got involved through a string of contacts," he said. "There was a lady in Wyoming who worked with Texas A&M and through Facebook, I started coordinating with them."
Eventually he made his way to a clothing center in Krakow run by "Internatioler Bund," a charity that is "one of the large service providers in youth, social and educational work in Europe."
For the last two weeks of April, Byelich organized and handed out clothes and provided meals at a soup kitchen.
He said there were about 300,000 Ukrainian refugees in Krakow out of a total 300,000,000 in Poland. Personally, he saw about 1,100 Ukrainians pass through the service center per day.
They were mainly women and children.
"As I became friends with some of these girls, there were hardly any men, they would pull out their phones and show me pictures more graphic than anything they show on television. In the background of some videos you could see flashes of light and hear the sounds of artillery going off."
Most Poles knew how to speak English, but Ukrainians spoke little to any, he said. Instead, they communicated with facial expression and and pointing. He also employed Google Translate to help a woman pick out specific clothing items.
Byelich said now the war seems stabilized, many of the residents are going back to see their families, especially in the western parts of the country.
"They're all planning to go home, they just don't know what's going to be left."
Byelich said he thinks about 20,000 Ukrainians a day are migrating back into the country now.
He keeps in contact with 10 of them, calling them from time to time
"It's like they're my neighbor almost. I just care about them."
After coming back from the two week excursion in Poland, Byelich started a Facebook group known as "One Box for Ukraine."
Through the page, he accepts gift items, mainly clothing, which he packs up and ships off through Amerpol, a Polish company that delivers packages to Krakow. He is also starting up a go fund me for those interested in straight donations.
"To me, the biggest thing was letting people know there was a huge need for help. Any donations will get to Ukrainians within a few weeks. Those were by far the most meaningful two weeks of my life."
So far he has shipped 13 boxes to Krakow.