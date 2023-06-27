JET ENGINE

JET ENGINE — Kalitta Air’s jet engine dwarfs the crowd during Oscoda’s Fourth of July parade last year. This year's July 4th procession will begin at 11 a.m. at Furtaw Field and travel south on US-23, as the route makes its way through downtown Oscoda, to West Mill Street in AuSable Township.

 File photo

EAST TAWAS – For residents of and visitors to Iosco County, Independence Day 2023 will be celebrated with parades, racing events, a bake sale/strawberry shortcake festival and, of course, several different opportunities to take in a fireworks show.

The July 4 holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, for which there will be ample activities available, but there are also a number of events slated in the days leading up to the Fourth of July. Whether waiting until the day of, or opting to get an early start on ringing in America’s birthday, a schedule of the planned festivities across the county is shared below.

Tags