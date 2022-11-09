Nov. 8 general election results for Iosco County

Update at 7:48 a.m.: All precincts in Iosco County have reported and Iosco's unofficial votes have been tallied. All votes are unofficial, however, until the Iosco County Board of Canvassars meet this Thursday to certify the election. Winners in the county are denoted in bold text. It is noted, however, that although some statewide races passed in Iosco County, they did not pass statewide.

Update at 12:20 a.m.: With only one outstanding precinct not returning election results because of ballot tabulator jam issues (Tawas City) many county races have been decided.

Tags

Trending Food Videos