OSCODA – The Oscoda Area Schools (OAS) Superintendent Dr. Scott Moore received a total score of 93.90 percent for his annual evaluation, passed at the Monday, Dec. 13, meeting.
With the exception of last year, the evaluation score received is a blend of individual evaluations from trustees and state-mandated InFORMED data results on student growth and achievement. As a reminder, last year’s evaluation was based solely on the seven members of the Board of Education ratings on a four point scale.
This was because the InFORMED data results collected came from teacher evaluations in the Spring, but due to class taking place online, teacher evaluations didn’t occur, therefore, the data did not exist. This year the evaluation took on its original form.
With 60 percent of the results coming from trustees and 40 percent from the aforementioned InFormed data results. For the first half of the evaluation, as reported, seven board members were given an evaluation sheet consisting of four domains, with each domain weighing 15 percent, totaling 60 percent, although only five board members provided ratings.
Trustees were asked to rate Moore on a scale of 1-4 on each topic. The lowest rating Moore received was a three. The four domains Moore was rated on included “planning & decision making”, “understands and applies technical skills”, “professional responsibilities” and leadership and communication.
The first domain, “planning and decision making”, included topics such as, district planning, process of decision making, expectations for academic achievement/district philosophy, monitoring and supervising instructional practice and delivery of district approved curriculum and understanding and communication of district goals. Moore received all fours, except for one three rating under understanding and communication of district goals, totaling 14.85 percent.
The second domain, “understands and applies technical skills”, included topics such as organization and administration of budget, curriculum development, district resources, creating a safe and orderly environment, hiring faculty and staff and evaluating faculty and staff. Moore received a perfect score in every category, from each board member, totaling 15 percent.
The third domain, “professional responsibilities”, included topics such as demonstrating work ethic, modeling integrity, reliability, and trustworthiness, personal characteristics, professional growth, engaging families, business, and community in the instructional and extra-curricular programs and involving others in district and academic development. He received a rating of three, from one board member, under demonstrating work ethic and modeling integrity, reliability and trustworthiness, totaling 14.75 percent.
The final domain, “leadership and communication”, included topics such as leadership and management techniques, board relations, development of effective administrator training, feedback and constructive criticism, public relations, responding to staff, parent, student and other school problems and participation and leadership in school and district projects and committees. He received a rating of three, from one board member, under leadership and management techniques and, feedback and constructive criticism, totaling 14.79 percent.
The board voted 5-0 to adopt the evaluation with a 93.90 percent rating with a motion provided by Treasurer Tim Kellstrom and a seconded by Vice President Don Ellis III. Trustee Rose Fulton and President Tony Ommani were absent from the Monday meeting.
Other business included:
• Moore and Director of Categorical Funding Charlie Negro spoke about what the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III Spending Plan and Survey is.
• Teaching highlights provided by Oscoda Education Association President Matthew McDougall.
• Approval of Superintendent Contract, with a motion from Secretary Mary Reilter and a second provided by Trustee Dan Schlink, receiving a 5-0 vote.
• Approval of the updated OAS emergency operations plan, with a motion from Trustee Bill Gaines, and a second provided by Ellis, receiving a 5-0 vote.
• Approval of a boiler replacement quote received by Sweet Heating and Cooling, LLC in the amount of $25,354. The quote is for the supply and installation of a new Prestige Solo High efficient boiler and hooking it up to the customer supplied 80 gallon boilermaker, according to the quote provided. A motion to approve the quote was made by Schlink and was seconded by Ellis, receiving a 5-0 vote.
• Approval of NEOLA Policy 8450.06 – pending enactment of the ETS. The policy was approved by Gaines and was seconded by Reitler, receiving a 5-0 vote.
• Approval of two student hearings
• Announcement that all future meetings will be held completely in person from now on.
• Board of Education Student Representative Caitlin Berney provided the board with an update about students and their extra curricular activities.
• Discussion of plans to hold a recycling meeting, in conjunction with Oscoda Township.
• Discussion about the Department of Health & Human Services Michigan Backpack Home Test Pilot Program, designed to provide access to at home COVID-19 rapid tests.
• Hiring of Angel Clare as a secretary.