TAWAS CITY — The Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office (VA) could be getting a new home, one that is better suited for the public to come and go, with the authorization by the Iosco County Board of Commissioners for the department to put in an offer on a Tawas City building.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher cast a motion to allow for the offer to be placed — along with a measure to borrow the funding to purchase the building from the county’s revolving delinquent tax fund — and was seconded by Commissioner James Miner. The motion passed unanimously.
Currently the office, which is tasked with helping Iosco County veterans with medical claims, housing, and other things that veterans are entitled to, is located in the county’s annex building. Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney said that many of the county’s veterans, who are disabled, have trouble getting into the annex building, as they have to take a large metal ramp to get up to the building’s steps.
What’s more, he said, the layout of the building is confusing. Finally, with the increase of activities taking place with the agency, as well as other activities like a food pantry for veterans, Whitney said he is simply running out of space in the building.
Whitney, as well as the county’s VA Service Board, have been seeking a property to purchase to make a more suitable location for the VA office, something that is centralized, bigger, and easier for veterans to get in and out of. He also told commissioners that The Home Depot has offered to do all the remodeling of the building for free if one is purchased.
Despite the fact that voters approved a VA millage in 2020, the agency did not have holdings to fully purchase a building outright, so the board of commissioners tasked county Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski with seeing how a building could be financed through the county, if that was an option.
She told commissioners that she consulted with two different agencies, including the State of Michigan. Those agencies said with the amount of funding that could be spent on a building, around $200,000, it was not worth the effort to see bonds for the building.
Soboleski said the company that does issue bonds said they would take on Iosco County for the VA building bond, even though they typically would never do that, just to secure any potential future business from the county. Soboleski said issuing bonds would mean that the payback on the bonds from the VA would be 3.75 to 4.5%, and that it would cost as much as $10,000 upfront to get the agency to issue the bonds for the county.
“It makes no sense financially to issue bonds on this project, so we started thinking, working with the county attorney, the delinquent tax funds are allowed to loan other funds money,” Soboleski said. She recommended that the fund loan the VA $90,000 to $100,000 from the fund, and then the VA would pay back the amount through their yearly millage over the period of eight years.
Whitney, who was in attendance, said that if the funding were available, and he felt that it would be, the VA would pay back the loan before the eight years had passed.
Dutcher said that if the county could recoup the funding sooner they could do that, but he did not want to leave the veterans “out in the cold.”
Chairman Jay O’Farrell said that the county needed to approve the loan deal for the project to move forward, but said that the building needed to pass inspection or the whole thing could “go down the tubes.”
“But we’re sure the place is in pretty good shape,” he said.
Miner asked that if Whitney and the VA had most of the funding to purchase the building in question, why did they not just purchase the building outright with the funds?
Whitney said that the VA board did not want to risk doing that and expending all of their funding at one time.
Miner, who is on the VA board, said he was glad to see the agency seeking the building.
“The fact that the VA is putting so much money down on it makes it very attractive,” he said. “Ultimately it is an ideal location for the VA to have a centralized location.”
O’Farrell said that in a perfect world the situation would work out to the country’s favor, but said that if they do not work out the building will end up being the county’s liability.
“I know the VA organization watches their finances really close,” he said. “And I think the voters of Iosco County will always support the veterans with renewals of their millage.”