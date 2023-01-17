OSCODA – At its regular Jan. 9 meeting the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees appointed Jacqueline MacKenzie and Christine Beckner to the Planning Commission.

MacKenzie had applied in Feb. 2022 as an alternate. She was appointed as an alternate and then removed after the township attorney said the Planning Commission did not include an alternate position. MacKenzie is co-owner of To the Moon & Back and the Anchorage Retreat Center.

Tags

Trending Food Videos