TAWAS CITY – Rachel’s Challenge returned to Tawas Area Schools on Oct. 19.
That’s when assemblies were held for Tawas Area High School and Middle School students. Rachel’s Challenge addresses the root causes of school violence, bullying, prejudice, and self-harm through social-emotional learning programs that build connection, hope and resilience. This program improves school culture so that students are able to reach their full potential academically, socially and emotionally.
It is a program based on the guiding ideas in the writings and drawings of Rachel Joy Scott, the first victim of the Columbine High School shooting. One of Rachel’s biggest ideas was to “start a chain reaction” of kindness. She challenged every person to do at least one kind act each day. This would start a chain reaction of happiness and kindness that would spread to other people.
In the past, Tawas held a Rachel’s Challenge assembly in the 2012-13 school year. This was brought to the attention of Tawas Area, Oscoda, Whittemore-Prescott, and Hale staff and students by then Michigan State Police Trooper Jennifer Pintar at the County-Wide Professional Development Day. The “movement” stalled due to a change in staff and the graduation of the students involved.
“I was so moved by this program in 2012-13 that I wanted to bring this back to our new students and staff,” said Stacey TAHS Assistant Principal Mochty. “The program then proved to change student behavior, words, actions, and interactions with one another. I hope the program this year will do the same. I do plan on working hard to keep the momentum going this time.
“It was time to bring it back!”
Mochty provided training and preparation to middle school and high school staff during the district’s Oct. 1 Professional Development (PD) Day. Many tasks were held by Mochty prior to event day: PD Day for staff, T-shirts purchased for all staff members that said, “Start a Chain Reaction,” banners were hung in the middle and high school with the Five Challenges of Rachel (Dream Big, Look for the Best in Others, Choose Positive Influences, Speak with Kindness, and Start Your Own Chain Reaction), and paper links were cut for students to begin writing “acts of kindness” observed by fellow Braves with the goal to link middle and high school hallways with the chains by the end of the school year.
The middle school assembly, titled “Rachel’s Story,” was held that day 7:50 to 8:50 a.m. while the high school assembly, titled “Rachel’s Challenge,” was held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.
Dee Dee Cooper from Rachel’s Challenge, who has been speaking for 11 years, was the presenter/trainer. A Friends of Rachel (FOR) group of 100 students were selected by staff “leaders” of groups within the school as were 10 to 12 staff members from each school. FOR training for the high school group was held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and for the middle school from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.
For more information, visit rachelschallenge.org.