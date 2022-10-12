OSCODA — At their regular Sept. 26 meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously passed a number of zoning ordinances.
The trustees approved the new Micro Housing Ordinance that allows building tiny houses. Motion by Township Supervisor Ann Richards, support from Trustee Jeremy Spencer.
As previously reported, according to the proposed ordinance, micro housing developments need to be approved by the township’s Planning Commission to ensure compliance with the stipulations outlined in the ordinance.
According to the ordinance, a tiny home is defined as containing less than 500 square feet, with its own permanent foundation, and no shared walls. The ordinance clarifies that tiny homes are not condominiums, multi-family, mobile homes or recreational vehicles.
“My only comment is that the two sample pictures here are much more appealing than the container housing like we’ve seen at recent meetings”, said Cummings.
The board also approved the new Section 6.36 ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) Ordinance. An ADU is defined as a residential living unit on the same parcel on which a single-family dwelling is located.
An ADU provides complete independent living facilities for one or more persons. ADUs are intended to provide flexible housing options by allowing homeowners to establish a second dwelling unit on their property.
According to the ordinance, an ADU can occupy a basement, first floor or second floor of the principal dwelling, or may occupy a separate, detached accessory building in the rear of the principal dwelling unit. The ADU should be of similar building materials as the primary residence. Motion by Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, support from Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette reminded the audience that this was the second read of the ordinances, the first read was at the Aug. 8 board meeting. As previously reported, the township attorney recommended that the township now do two readings, rather than approve the ordinances at the meeting where they are introduced.
Wusterbarth thanked the Planning Commission for all of their work on the ordinances. Vallette detailed the process that the ordinances went through before they went before the board for approval.
The board also unanimously approved the following:
- Article V, Planned Unit Development Ordinance Amendment. Motion by Wusterbarth, support from Richards.
- Chapter 20, Parks and Recreation Code of Ordinances Amendment. Motion by Richards, support from Clerk Josh Sutton.
- Section 4.20 Forestry District Revisions. Motion by McGuire, support from Sutton.
- Section 6.2.6 Accessory Structures on Vacant Lots Revisions. Motion by Richards, support from Sutton.