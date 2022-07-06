OSCODA — The Oscoda Wurtsmith Air Authority awarded the $6,000 Aerospace Education Scholarship to Audrey Alexander, a graduated senior from Oscoda High School at their Monthly meeting Thursday, June 23.
Then they voted on new equipment airport staff went shopping around for.
The first piece of equipment was a new stump grinder/mulcher.
“We have almost nine miles of fence line that require a ton of work,” said Airport Manager James Downes.
The airport has concentrated on clearing woods around certain areas of the fence line to clean things up and clear the air around the airport.
Logging has made the airport $18,000 in wood sold, half the amount required to pay for a new stump grinder.
“There’s a lot of things you look at and this checks all the boxes, said Airport Assistant Manager Jack Brown.
The stump grinder would be able to grind down any stump under 9 inches, however it can grind down larger stumps at lowered speeds. It would be an item mounted on the front of a skid steer and chew into the wood.
Board member Mike Munson said the teeth’s low 150 hour lifespan are offset by cheap teeth replacement costs.
Board member Anne Richards said she wanted crew to be careful when grinding an area so as not to hit fawns. Fawns lie low in the grass and can be hit by such equipment if nobody’s looking out.
Downes said it would be cheaper to outright buy a stump grinder than rent one at the the rate of $5,000 per week, when the job will take over three months.
The board then approved to buy the stump grinder.
Then the board approved to purchase an LED powered airport beacon to replace the old beacon which is out dated and out of replacement light bulbs.
“We have zero parts for that beacon, it is expensive, it’s about 75% more to operate.”
The beacon is so old, they’re considering giving it to the Air Museum.
The new beacon with LED’s should cut down on power.
The only downside is the production waiting time, which is about 3 months out from order.
The board approved allotting an $18,000 budget to purchase and install the new beacon.
The board approved moving next month’s meeting a day forward to July 20, which will allow Downes and Brown to attend an Airport 101 course by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The airport approved a special use permit for a fly in weekend on August 20 and 21. Pancake breakfasts will be served from 8 to 11 a.m.
Bids for maintenance on taxiway A are now in. The winner awarded the contract is Rieth Riley for $6,909,697, over $2,850,000 under estimated costs by engineers.
“They have been with us before on the runway, so that’s great with us,” said Downes.
Mike Munson wanted to make a public statement regarding some comments people have made about his relation with Phoenix Composite.
“I provide flight instruction on the airport and I do provide it for Phoenix Flight Service. As a certified flight instructor, I provide flight instruction in owner aircraft as well as provide instruction in Phoenix Flight Service owned aircraft. The training for Phoenix Flight Service customers is paid by the customers and given to me as a pass through expense. I am in no way compensated by Phoenix Flight Service or Phoenix Composite Solution.”
He said he wanted to make clear as an independent contractor, his financial interest is in providing instructor service to those willing to pay. This is regardless of the source of money. He is not affiliated with, compensated or employed by any company.