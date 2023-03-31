AT THE START

AT THE START – Paddlers take off at the start of the 2022 Klondike Challenge. The two-day event, which features canoe races on Saturday and a road race on Sunday, returns to Oscoda this weekend.

 File photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – Whether on the water on Saturday or on land on Sunday, this weekend is sure to be action packed with some exciting races. This weekend features the annual Klondike Challenge canoe and road races, held in Oscoda.

On Saturday, paddlers will hit the water for the first canoe race of the season. The event begins at 1 p.m. for both C-1 and C-2 races, and the course is about 4.25 miles in length. Paddlers begin near the mouth of Van Etten Creek.

Tags