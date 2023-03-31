OSCODA – Whether on the water on Saturday or on land on Sunday, this weekend is sure to be action packed with some exciting races. This weekend features the annual Klondike Challenge canoe and road races, held in Oscoda.
On Saturday, paddlers will hit the water for the first canoe race of the season. The event begins at 1 p.m. for both C-1 and C-2 races, and the course is about 4.25 miles in length. Paddlers begin near the mouth of Van Etten Creek.
Paddlers traverse 2.75 miles upstream and down 1.5 miles, to the finish line near Huntington Bank on F-41. The C-2 winners typically finish the race around 40 minutes, while the C-1 winner can be expected to finish in around 45 minutes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the canoe portion of event was not held in 2020 and 2021. Upon its return in 2022, the Grayling duo of Wes Dean and Ryan Halstead were able to win the C-2 race with a time of 39:07. Austin Weiler of Roscommon won the C-1 race, timing out with a 46:17.
Sunday’s portion of the Klondike Challenge will consist of a 5-K and a 10-K road race. This race also begins at 1 p.m. It will be a looped course along Perimeter Rd., Near the Van Etten Lake State Forest Campground. The road race was also cancelled in 2020, but was held in 2021.
In the 2022 race, Eric Dorcey, of Oscoda, was the winner in the 10-K race. He completed the course in a time of 39:44. Emily Short, a former Tawas City resident, now of St. Johns, was the top women’s finisher in the 10-K, timing out at 43:06. In the 5K race, Brandon Vasher of Oscoda won in a time of 21:55, while Amy Alda of Oscoda won the women’s portion of the race in a time of 24:36.