AUSABLE – In a vote of 6 to 1, with Trustee Alanda Barnes voting no, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees adopted the amendment to Sewer Ordinance 83, which will increase sewer rates.
The action took place at the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 4. The across-the-board 3 percent increase will impact all township sewer customers and will go into effect on Feb. 1.
Trustees again discussed the fact that they are beholden to Oscoda Township for sewer services.
“At some point the township is going to have to make a decision,” said Township Supervisor Kevin Beliveau.
“Is it legal?” asked Barnes referring to the increase in rates passed on from Oscoda.
“Yes, it is,” responded Beliveau. According to Beliveau, several years ago when the two townships were meeting, AuSable Township representatives were told by the previous Oscoda Township Supervisor, Aaron Weed, that they could “take it or leave it,” referring to the increased costs.
However, according to Beliveau, Oscoda Township’s engineer has stated publicly that AuSable residents are paying more than Oscoda residents.
“It’s not fair to our people,” added Barnes. The most cost-effective solution is for AuSable and Oscoda to work together for their constituents,” added Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis. “What if they don’t want to work it out?” asked Barnes.
The trustees continue to express optimism that they may be able to get somewhere in talks with Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline and Supervisor Ann Richards. They discussed reaching out to Oscoda representatives to schedule a meeting since there have not been any discussions since September when Oscoda representatives told AuSable representatives they would be meeting with their engineer. According to AuSable’s Superintendent Eric Strayer the contract with Oscoda Township is in effect through February 2024.
According to Beliveau, a lagoon project would cost $6 million to build, would take up property in the Industrial Park and would make the property around the lagoon less desirable. Beliveau also reminded trustees that there would be ongoing operations and management costs associated with the township operating its own lagoon.
The township had originally planned to include the lagoon project with the sewer extension project but were told by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that they needed to choose one project for grant funding. Due to high water levels at the time, the township worked with F&V to apply for a USDA grant for the sewer extension project and was able to obtain grant funding for 75 percent of the cost of the project.
Beliveau wrapped up board comment telling the board that he “appreciated the discussion” and that “it’s an important issue.” “At the end of the day it is against the law to operate a sewer budget in the red.
“A lagoon would put us in charge of our own destiny but it is a huge long-term commitment. We need to exhaust every avenue,” he added.
In other action the board voted unanimously approved Resolution 2022-01 to increase the 2022 fire fund amount by $3,100.
Due to the MLK Holiday on Jan. 17, the next township board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.