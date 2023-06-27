TAWAS CITY — The Iosco County Board of Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on June 21.
The first item of note on the board’s agenda was Preston Community Services’ presentation of their Annual L-4046 Report, which was accepted by the board with no questions asked.
Next, the board received an annual report from Iosco County Veterans’ Services Officer Ron Whitney. Whitney stated that the Vets n Nets program was continuing to be a success and stated that a Commission on Aging luncheon had recently taken place to engage with more veterans in the community. Whitney reported the success of the standalone Veterans Affairs building which had been funded by the recently passed millage and stated that more than $32 million dollars is currently coming into Iosco County through veterans’ claims and benefits being received.
The following resolutions were passed at the meeting:
- Resolution 2023-110; to approve a request from Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski to appoint Debra Welsch to the AuSable Valley Community Mental Health Board. The motion was made by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, seconded by Commissioner Brian Loeffler and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-111; to approve a request from Soboleski to approve the agreement between Iosco County and the City of East Tawas for Housing Commission Services. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Commissioner Rob Heubel and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-112; to approve a request from Soboleski to send a 30-day notice to terminate the county’s equalization contract with Preston Community Services. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-113; to approve a request from Iosco County IT Director Juli Montogomery to approve a service agreement and quote from Merit Internet Service to purchase equipment in the amount of $750 and upgrade/renew the internet broadband access to Iosco County in the annual amount of $6,438. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-114; to approve a request from the Iosco County Parks and Recreation Commission to approve the Off-Road Vehicle Trail (ORV) Improvement Fund grant amendment for an additional $1,800 for the purpose of renting two porta johns during the ORV season. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Commissioner Charles Finley and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-115; to approve a request from Soboleski to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the Michigan Department of Corrections and Iosco County for use of county owned office equipment. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Heubel and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-116; to approve a request from Soboleski to waive attorney/client privilege on the attorney’s opinion regarding the Cedar Lake Improvement Board questions that had been asked by Alcona-Iosco Cedar Lake Association President Jeff Linderman. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-117; to approve a request from Soboleski to adjust the per diem rates for the Iosco County Bailiffs, to be increased from $52 to $70 per half day and from $104 to $140 per full day. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-118; stating the board’s support for House Bills 4458 and 4459, legislation which prohibit wheeled vehicles from driving on designated snowmobile trails from December 1 to March 31. The legislation aims to protect snowmobile trails maintained throughout state funding from being destroyed due to improper vehicle usage. The resolution will be sent to State Senator Michele Hoitnega, State Representative Mike Hoadley, Michigan Snowmobile and ORV Association Legislative Committee Representative Joe Barlett and a representative of the Michigan Association of Counties. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-119; to approve a request from the Iosco County Airport Advisory Board to appoint Patrick Piechowski to their board. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-120; stating the board’s opposition to House Bills 4526, 4527 and 4528. These bills aim to eliminate local control of aggregate mining operations and place the regulating authority in the hands of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The resolution will be sent to the aforementioned state officials.
- Resolution 2023-121; to approve the salaries and per diems for the month of June. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-122; to approve the Statutory Finance minutes of the June 5 meeting. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley and carried unanimously.
During committee reports, Dutcher reported that a grant for $15 million dollars towards a $30 million dollar project had been obtained by Develop Iosco (DI) and Iosco County for the purpose of establishing Point Broadband throughout Iosco County. Soboleski stated that through this grant, known as the Robin Grant, approximately 6,656 underserved homes would be provided for. Soboleski then stated that this grant, as well as others have been made possible through a $45,000 investment in consulting through the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Finley reported on the Planning Commission, stating that their Request for Proposal for the 20-year Master Plan was anticipated to be completed by July 25th.
Heubel raised concern for the growing housing crisis in northern Michigan, referencing comments made at a recent Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority meeting.
Commissioner Don O’Farrell stated concern for the lack of mental health facilities in northern Michigan and informed the board that discussions with Hoadley suggest the possibility of the jail in Standish being repurposed into a mental health facility for both adolescents and adults.
O’Farrell stated that there is an economic study being done by Consumers Energy on the effects of removing the dams in Iosco County; O’Farrell stated that he has spoken to Hoadley who stands against the removal of the dams which could be economically devastating for the area and O’Farrell is adamant that if a board or authority is created to determine the future of the dams, a commissioner be placed on that board.
Board Secretary Kathleen Murphy informed the board that Iosco County is working with the Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce to develop a 5-year statewide housing plan consisting of 11 counties.
Dutcher commented that the board should develop a 20-30 year plan for the property of the courthouse and jail. He said that while not antiquated, the property has its share of issues.
The regular meeting was adjourned and the Committee of the Whole meeting took place shortly thereafter, producing two actions.
A letter of intent to join the Iosco County Housing Committee was reviewed by commissioners; Dutcher moved to bring the matter before the full board at the next meeting, seconded by Heubel and carried unanimously.
Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank presented the board with an update on the plan to have an Iosco County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to Tawas Area Schools (TAS). He stated that TAS has received the MSP School Resource Officer grant and would enlist a deputy for approximately 41 weeks out of the year. Plainfield Township is also discussing an agreement to enlist that deputy for the 11 weeks when TAS is not in session. Frank asked that the board allow him to enter into specific negotiations; his request was granted with a motion from Dutcher, seconded by Finley and carried unanimously. The meeting was adjourned shortly after.