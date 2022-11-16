IOSCO COUNTY — Iosco County will have a new congressional representative, as well as state senate and state house of representative member after the Nov. 8 general election.
Congressional Race
Try out OscodaPress.com for only 99¢ per month for the first 3 months, $5.80 a month after.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
✓ Convenient home delivery
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
Get the Oscoda Press delivered straight to your door and receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition when you purchase a Print + Digital Subscription.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County 3 Months Full Access
|$27.50
|for 90 days
|in County 6 Months Full Access
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|In County 1 Year Full Access
|$81.30
|for 365 days
|Out of Area 3 Months Full Access
|$30.90
|for 90 days
|Out of Area 6 Months Full Access
|$56.60
|for 180 days
|Out of Area 1 Year Full Access
|$91.30
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month Digital Only Access
|$5.80
|for 30 days
|3 Month Digital Only Access
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Digital Only Access
|$33.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Digital Only Access
|$60.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
IOSCO COUNTY — Iosco County will have a new congressional representative, as well as state senate and state house of representative member after the Nov. 8 general election.
Congressional Race
Rep. Jack Bergman, a Republican incumbent of the state’s 1st Congressional District, was reelected to his seat in the district. Iosco County, due to redistricting after the 2020 census, is now part of the district, which encompasses much of the upper half of lower Michigan and the entirety of the upper peninsula.
Bergman, earned 231,637 votes statewide to win the district, with 59.9% of the vote over Democratic challenger Bob Lorinser who earned 145,082 votes or 37.5%
Iosco County’s voting totals mirrored the voters in the first district, with Bergman winning the county with 7,703 votes or 62.26% of the vote to Lorinser’s 4,279 Iosco County votes or 34.59% of the vote.
36th State Senate District
Newcomers Joel Sheltrown, a Democrat, and Michelle Hoitenga, a Republican, vied for the Sen. Jim Stamas’ seat in Michigan’s 36th State Senate District. Stamas’ term limit is set to expire in 2023, and he has to step down.
Hoitenga won the seat statewide for the 36th District with 86,394 votes or 66.2% of the vote. Sheltrown collected 44,174 votes or 33.8% of the vote.
In Iosco County, Hoitenga won the county with 7,538 votes or 60.48% percent of Iosco County’s votes. Sheltrown took 4,902 votes from Iosco County voters, or 39.33% of the vote.
99th State House District
With Iosco county moving into the newly expanded 99th State House District, and that representative Rep. Roger Hauck, a Republican who was elected to the state senate’s 34th District on Nov. 8, there were two newcomers vying for the district.
Winning the district was Republican Mike Hoadley with 28,121 votes, or 67.6% of the vote. Challenger Kenneth Kish, a Democrat, earned 13,448 votes in the districts, good for 32.4%
In Iosco County, Hoadley also won with 7,981 votes or 64.51% of the vote. Kish took 4,359 votes or 35.23% of the votes in Iosco County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press Celebrating Our Veterans 2022 special section
The Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press Fall Home Improvement Guide for 2022.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.