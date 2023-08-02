HALE – Excitement extended across a six-day stretch during the 2023 Iosco County Fair, which boasted a plethora of performances, crowd favorite carnival foods, entertaining exhibits, countless contests, educational events, a variety of vendors and other amusing attractions, animals and artwork.
Extra emphasis was also placed on agriculture, with “Thank a Farmer Week” serving as the theme of the 79th annual fair.
The memo was clearly received by those who took part in the fun, which was held from July 24-29 at the Iosco County Fairgrounds in Hale. In addition to the livestock exhibits, horse shows, farm equipment displays and Barnyard Olympics competitions, fair fans flooded the grounds in a sea of John Deere green and yellow, upon purchasing their official, commemorative event T-shirts.
To start the spectacle out last Monday, the activities slated for day one of fair week included the Youth Speed Horse Show, performances of both the Cirque Amongus and the Comedy Farm Magic Review shows, a Flag Dedication Ceremony conducted by the Hale Area Veterans and a Mega Raffle – accompanied by music from Bill Moran’s one-man band – with $5,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.
The Fair Kick-Off Party helped to ring in the occasion on July 24, as well. Put on by Jay Samborn Entertainment Company, foam filled a tented area on the grounds during this inaugural event, as guests of the free celebration also enjoyed music and dancing against a backdrop of colorful lights.
As the week went on, the Comedy Farm Magic Review continued to entertain those of all ages, with jokes, illusions, comical characters and fun farm facts.
In another free activity held multiple times on all six days of the fair, crowds were treated to the audience-interactive Cirque Amongus shows, which spliced comedy with the skillful acts of the seasoned performers.
Joining the lineup starting that Tuesday – which was also Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the fair – the Kid Buck$ Game Show was a free, family-friendly offering, as well.
The event went on two to three times per day for the remainder of the fair, and the action-packed attraction kept things fresh and engaging, with a rotating cast of randomly selected contestants.
Anderson Midways was also on site from Tuesday through Saturday, bringing classic carnival charm to the community in the form of numerous food and drink options, games, prizes and such fair staples as the Super Slide, Paratrooper and Tornado rides.
Adjacent to the midway, the exhibition grandstands were host to side-by-side and mega truck races on Tuesday, presented by Michigan Mud Jam; the Night of Destruction on Wednesday, featuring auto soccer and school bus races; the Michigan Pony Pulls on Thursday, for which there was no charge to attend; the Off-Road Derby Bump-N-Run on Friday; and a full, 10-event professional rodeo on Saturday, presented by Flying Star Rodeo Productions, which included such events as barrel racing, bull riding, team roping and clown acts, as well as a children’s boot scramble and chute dogging for the spectators.
Among the other available entertainment for this year’s fair goers, were the Open Speed, Youth Pleasure and Open Pleasure horse shows; musical entertainment by Adam Davis and other performers; a free breakfast to mark Agricultural Day at the fair on Thursday; a “Princess Tea Party” in the woods; a bike safety event and giveaway, hosted by the Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency (IRESA) Early On Program; pony rides; a tractor parade; and a root beer float social, sponsored by Scofield Real Estate, to benefit the Livestock Building Fund.
Courtesy of the individuals and businesses who donated the brand new items, drawings were held for children’s bicycles and wagons on each day of the fair, as well.
The Hale Country Quilters were also involved for the duration, providing demonstrations and showcasing some of their work. Additionally, they sponsored a quilt raffle drawing – with all proceeds benefitting the Iosco County Agricultural Society – and each square was handmade by the Quilters and fair supporters.
Aside from the goodies being sold at the midway, several other food vendors were also stationed elsewhere across the fairgrounds, as were those providing face painting and henna tattoos; the merchants whose wares included clothing, jewelry, flags, knives, wooden roses and metal signs; and the vast Johnwesley Chainsaw Carver display, where attendees could not only watch the work in real time during the carving demos, but could also purchase one of the pre-made creations that were brought to the event.
Whether they set up shop outdoors or were stationed within the Samson Building of the property, others who had items for sale and/or were giving out free products and resources, included IRESA, TCA Insurance, Happy Acres Real Estate, Iosco County Farm Bureau, the U.S. Army, Palomino Hope, Scofield Real Estate, Colvin’s Plumbing & Heating, Pampered Chef and District Health Department No. 2.
Missionaries Don and Marie Lacount, South Branch, made an appearance at the fair too, which is something that they have done for about 20 years now.
With a goal of spreading God’s word, Marie shared that as of 3 p.m. on Saturday, 24 people they spoke with that week ended up being saved.
Among those who were situated in the Samson Building, several different stations were set up by Mindy and Rick Caudill, who offered Pink Zebra brand fragrance wax and warmers at their M&R Scents table, a wide selection of jewelry from their M&R Bling area and plenty of unique kitchen products from their Cooking with M&R station.
Rick, a board member with the Iosco County Humane Society (ICHS), also had American Flags and poles displayed, and the money generated from these sales will be donated to the ICHS. Animal-themed tumblers were available, as well, along with copies of the humane society wish list.
In addition to the vendors, there were games and music in the Samson Building, and this is also where people could check out the youth exhibits, such as paintings, drawings, ceramic art, collages and agricultural projects.
Most of the entries from adults could be found in the nearby Dooley Building, and this included photography, sewing and crochet creations, baked goods, floriculture displays and such edible exhibits as fresh produce and baked goods, as well as canned fruits, venison, relish, salsa, preserves and more.
If all this wasn’t enough to keep the crowd busy, the fair also featured a cornhole tournament with both a youth and an adult division; a pedal pull hosted by Michigan Pedal Pullers, Inc.; the always popular Pee Wee Showmanship; a goat show; Cow Pie Bingo; the annual Junior Market Livestock Auction; a chicken BBQ and a hog roast dinner put on by members of the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization; an FFA silent auction; the Ponytail, Beard, Mullet and Mohawk Contest, sponsored by On Pointe Salon; a 4-H silent auction; special activities on Wednesday for Senior Citizen Recognition Day; and the Games & Contests For All Ages event, which saw participants competing in such challenges as three-legged races, egg throwing and wheelbarrow races.
Further, the Barnyard and Jr. Barnyard Olympics were fittingly held on the fair’s Agricultural Day.
Hosted in the livestock arena, the Jr. Barnyard Olympics got underway first, and a large crowd cheered on the teams of four as they battled it out such comical – yet also challenging – events as bale jumping and stick pony races.
Similarly, an enthusiastic audience arrived to see the next age group take part in the Barnyard Olympics, where the teams tested their strength during a hay bale toss, put their aim and coordination to work in a ring tossing – a.k.a. “calf roping” – challenge and more.
Medals were awarded to the teams who came in first through third place, in each of the Olympics. Also in both cases, the level of laughter was equal amongst onlookers and contestants, with the spectators enjoying themselves just as much as the participants.
And as longtime fair volunteer Jim McArdle shared, this and many of the other events bring a lot of different people together.
For instance, he said that a lot of those taking part in the Olympics are involved in completely separate projects and hobbies, such the livestock they raise or what their focus is as a member of such groups as Iosco County 4-H. But they encourage one another to branch out and try new activities, while making lasting friendships in the process, and also reuniting each year at the various fair events.
McArdle added that one of the greatest things to see, are all of the people who used to be 4-H’ers that are now overseeing various fair events. A number of them also have their own farms/businesses, and will often purchase livestock from the youth exhibitors at the annual event, just as others once did for them.
McArdle said that these individuals are passing the tradition on to their children and grandchildren, and there are multiple generations of families who have continued to be involved in and support the Iosco County Fair.
He listed Rodney and Anne Daniels, who own W-R-L Daniels Dairy Farm in Whittemore, as one example. Not only have their adult children remained involved in the farming business, with some now having their own operations, but their grandchildren have also shown a great interest in the industry.
In fact, McArdle said that there were 13 of the couple’s grandkids who showed up to some of the events at one time during this year’s fair. Ranging in age from 4-15, they participated in everything from horse riding, to showing hogs and taking part in the dairy show.
The entire Daniels Family has a lengthy background of participation the fair, as well as in the community with their farming business. In a future edition of this publication, there will be more to come on their history in the area and how their passion for farming has extended throughout generations.
A packed schedule of shows, raffles, games and more were arranged to close out the 79th annual Iosco County Fair on Saturday, which was Ag Education Day.
Many members of the Daniels clan joined in on this, as well, and had a station set up in the livestock arena for the Agricultural Education Activities that were held there.
Along with the gift bags they handed out to visitors, they also had a video playing for those who wanted to check out “Story Time With the Cows,” a chance to ask a good dairy question in order to win a prize and more.
Also taking part in the Agricultural Education Activities, was Jane Nelkie, who has shared her decades of cooking experience in her book entitled, “Grandma Janes Favorite and Well Used Recipes.” Copies of this, as well as containers of the Moose Munch and lemon puppy chow which can be found within the book, were available during the event.
Nelkie, who also has another recipe book in the works, was giving out samples, as well.
Those from Britt Family Pure Maple Syrup in National City also had a booth at the Agricultural Education Activities event, where they had a video playing, handed out coloring books and passed out samples of the sweet concoctions from their syrup business.
Other activities held during this event, were ice cream and butter making, arts and crafts opportunities and a chance to visit some of the animals who were shown by this year’s fair participants. Several vendors, including Dark Pines Candle Co., were on site too.
The annual Iosco County Fair Parade was also hosted on Saturday and started out from Roger’s Family Foods on M-65. Traveling through downtown Hale, before the route concluded at the fairgrounds, the participants in the procession included Hale Hardware, the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, Plainfield Township Fire Department, Hale Area Veterans, the 2023 Iosco Senior King and Queen, Alward’s Market, Tawas Senior Social Center, The Victorian Café, Hale Methodist Church, the Cirque Amongus crew, Willard’s Equipment Company, 4-H members, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Northland Area Federal Credit Union, Happy Acres Real Estate, Hale Lions Club, Plainfield Township Farmers Market, the Michigan State Police, Hale Garden Club, Bernard Building Center, Hale Area FISH, Double B Dairy, Hale Baptist Church and Beebe Farms. ATVs, trucks, cars and various farm equipment also helped round out the cavalcade.
As has been reported, the gate fees were covered on each day of the fair week by several local businesses and organizations; many people from the community support the youth and their future projects, as well as agricultural education programs across the county, by purchasing animals during the livestock auction at the fair; and there are countless sponsors who contribute to the event, allowing for many of the activities to be enjoyed by guests at no charge.
For a list of the 2023 sponsors, plus past fair photos, history on the event, contact information and more, visit www.IoscoCountyFair.com. Additional details, photos and some of this year’s contest results can also be found on the Iosco County Fair Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/ioscofair.