TAWAS CITY – If you were at the Iosco and Alcona Conservation District’s annual fall mushroom hunt, you would have seen a forest floor scattered with many varieties of fungus. Some species look radically different from each other, while others may look exactly alike, but be biologically distinct.
The fall mushroom hunt, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 16, was open to the public and located at Ingalls Forest, off Bischoff Road near Tawas City. It is also an annual tradition for the conservation districts.
The event began with a lecture on foraging and types of mushrooms to look for. Then participants went out to gather all the fungus they could find.
And find fungus they did; there was a table full of all types of species. It was a mushroom cornucopia, with many distinct colors and shapes. There were even smells when it came to the pungent aroma of the “Stinkhorn” variety.
Sister Marie Kopin was on hand to educate and help identify the mushrooms. She has been studying mushrooms since she was a young girl, and has made a career on mushroom identification.
“My training is what I call heritage,” she said. “(It’s) from the family.”
She said she started learning around the age of 7 when she went foraging with her family members.
Kopin says that many people may be wary of mushroom foraging because of our country’s Anglo-Saxon upbringings. Old British cultural conventions scared American settlers away from foraging, but her Polish heritage gives her the confidence to correctly identify edible species.
“They used to dry them by the chimneys because they didn’t have stoves or gas or anything way back, see? So, the countries in Russia and some Chinese love mushrooms! And the reason is, (over here) it became a phobia.”
Despite the rewards foraging for mushrooms brings, Kopin still warned against being too overconfident in eating anything you find in the woods.
There are some “mimic species,” like the Death Angel, which are highly poisonous and resemble some edible mushrooms at different stages in its life.
“On the first day, there are no symptoms,” said Kopin. “On the second day you are sick, you will require a liver transplant by day 3 or you are going to die.”
Not only that, but some people can eat a particular species and come out fine, while others may get sick. Fungi, like any collection of biological organisms, are full of chemicals and organic processes not fully understood.
“The fungal kingdom is significantly less well studied than the plant kingdom. Currently 148,000 species of fungi are recognized,” says an article titled “New scientific discoveries: Plants and fungi” published in Plants, People, Planet. “it is estimated that the vast majority, over 90%, of fungal species are currently unknown to science and that the total number is somewhere between 2.2 and 3.8 million.”
Caution is definitely warranted when harvesting anything from the wild.
As people brought in mushrooms to the main table, Regina Roland of Barrington, Ill. looked at two similar species of Russula in a field guide. Both species have red caps with white stems, but possess subtle differences.
One was called Russula Lepida, a “slightly edible” species after boiling and another was called Russula Emetica. Emetica is a Latin word for something that induces vomiting.
“I’ve learned a lot coming here,” said Roland. “Still, I’m afraid to eat stuff.”
She said she is more confident about a species called the Honey Mushroom, which grows out of tree stumps and are safe to eat after boiling.
Even if she is completely confident in the fungus she eats, Roland says she keeps a small piece in the fridge in case things go south. Doctors can use the leftover piece to identify the fungus and develop a better treatment.
It’s also a good idea to try eating only a small bit of the mushroom and waiting before eating a plate full, she said.
That is not to say there isn’t any reward in foraging for mushrooms. If it’s in the woods and it’s edible, it’s free food.
One pound of dried Morels costs $195 on Amazon. They are a popular species based on their flavor and ease of identification.
Another edible species known as “Hen of the Woods” grows in abundance and is known to taste like chicken, according to Kopin. It grows at the base of dead and dying trees.
“It’s good with sour cream and noodles,” said Kopin as she held up a clump big enough to fill a dinner plate.
Not all foragers hunted for edible fungus that day.
Michelle Scott of Tawas picked at a small clump of brightly-colored Tongue fungus to take home and cultivate in a pot.
“I like the color,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life. It’s amazing.”
“They’re all pretty,” said Deb Loos of Harrisville.
She and her husband, Tom Loos used to live in Florida where they said there weren’t many mushrooms.
When they moved to Harrisville they “found everything” but morels growing in their woods.
“We had no idea which ones were edible or not,” she said.
Like many other first timers, she came here to learn more about the many species in the Michigan woods.
Now that she attended, she says she is confident enough to try hen in the woods and morels if she can find them.
The Alcona & Iosco Conservation Districts host this Fall Mushroom Hunt annually at Ingalls Forest, off Bischoff Road near Tawas City. There is no charge and it is open to all members of the public. More information and GPS Coordinates are available at alconaconservation.org or call 989-724-5272.