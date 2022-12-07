OSCODA — At their regular meeting on Nov. 28, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously passed several resolutions establishing pay for the 2023 calendar year for township trustees and staff. The 2023 amounts reflect a 2% increase over the 2022 amounts.

Resolution 2022-32 establishes the salary for the township supervisor at $16,602.10. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.

