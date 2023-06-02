The following is the first of a two-part story on the May 17 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. It summarizes the updates on the remedial investigation (RI) and interim remedial action (IRA) work at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda – in response to the site’s per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination – as well as the state’s concerns with how the Air Force (AF) is handling portions of this process. Next week’s story will center on some of the concerns shared by community members at the meeting, such as those involving their request to prioritize additional IRAs.

OSCODA – RAB Member Beth Place, who is the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) project manager for WAFB, discussed some of the recent issues the state has with the work being conducted by the AF.

Tags