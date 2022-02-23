OSCODA – When the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) met on Feb. 16, both community and U.S. Air Force (AF) representatives stressed the need for select property owners to respond to the access agreements they received from the AF. The requests relate to the ongoing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) remediation efforts involving the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda Township.
RAB Co-Chair Dr. Catharine Varley, of the AF Civil Engineer Center’s Base Realignment and Closure Program Management Division, stated that the access agreements are critical to identifying where plumes are going from groundwater to surface water. “Characterizing the plumes is essential to determining appropriate technologies for capture and cleanup of PFAS.”
She shared a flyer from the AF, which is requesting the assistance of Oscoda community members in the remediation efforts at WAFB.
“If you have received an Access Agreement Request via the USPS to install groundwater monitoring wells or perform aquifer sampling on your property, your property location has been determined to be of critical importance to the monitoring and selection of remediation technologies,” the information reads.
“If you have not received an Access Agreement Request, own property on the west shore of Van Etten Lake [VEL], and would like to assist the Air Force in remediation efforts, please contact Ryan Morrish at ryan.morrish@cherokee-federal.com or 1-989-254-8109 with the location of your property(ies),” the information goes on.
Varley reported during the RAB meeting that the AF is concerned with the fact that they sent out several access agreements but haven’t gotten many back. “So, trying to understand the full extent of the plumes and where we actually need to step out to, we need access agreements.”
If someone lives on VEL and the AF hasn’t reached out to them or if they have not received a mailer, there’s a high likelihood that Varley’s staff will be stopping by at some point to talk to them, and hopefully answer any questions. “Or we’ll be reaching out to you by phone, if you live elsewhere,” she said. “But we really need that if we’re going to delineate these plumes.”
RAB Member Cathy Wusterbarth said she was contacted by a resident who received an access agreement and had concerns about the placement of additional wells, since they already have two or three on their property.
Wusterbarth said she has also heard some comments about having a temporary well, to test and see if that’s really the placement that’s needed, or even removing other wells that maybe aren’t functioning anymore.
Varley said that Morrish is the locally-based point of contact on this. Community members can reach out to him and he will assist with such items as answering their questions, helping to determine the placement of any wells and making sure whether one is even really needed at the property.
“And we have the ability to decommission wells if we know that we will not need them,” Varley said.
She also noted that the AF will be doing vertical aquifer sampling (VAS) before the installation of any permanent wells.
According to Wusterbarth, she knows the community is very concerned about the PFAS plume going into VEL. So, for those who have received an access agreement, she said she can’t emphasize enough that they contact the AF and share any concerns they may have, so they can be resolved.
Varley said the first round of agreements were sent in December and a second set was mailed a few weeks ago, to those who didn’t respond to the initial request.
When RAB Member Arnie Leriche asked how many access agreements were needed, “It all depends on how many we get, and what we find out as we go,” Varley answered.
While the AF still has to meet with its regulator – the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy – to determine where the wells will actually be, Varley said they are looking for approximately 15 access agreements. “But we have a starting point. And what we have, really, is we need to go in there and we need to see if the plumes are actually entering [VEL] or elsewhere; something that we can address now, versus waiting.”
As previously reported, the agreements were mentioned during the RAB meeting last November. At the time, Varley said that approval allows the team to move forward and, currently, it involves VAS sampling. She explained that this is where a hole is punched into the ground, samples are taken on the way down and water is collected at the water table, all the way down to the confining clay layer. Once it has served its purpose, “we seal that well up so that it’s no longer there.”
She said there will also be some permanent wells in the future which the AF will seek access for, and that this access is extremely important in understanding where there is contamination and where action needs to be taken.
Depending on how many people grant permission in the initial request, other letters may be sent to adjacent areas.