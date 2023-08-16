OSCODA – The regular August 7 Planning Commission meeting came to a surprising end with Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette announcing her resignation, which she had submitted to Superintendent Tammy Kline a few hours earlier. Vallette gave two weeks notice and said that Aug. 18 is her last day.
Although she said the primary reason for taking a job downstate is family related, Vallette acknowledged that she felt she had been undermined by Planning Commission Member Robert Tasior, who was appointed to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees after Ann Richards resigned. Vallette said she went to Kline with her frustrations but there was no attempt made to discuss or resolve the issues. According to Vallette, Tasior told her what to do and undermined her “constantly.”
Unlike other township employees and officials who have resigned within the past year, Vallette did not refer to the toxic work environment that others have. She referred to the political games that she said she did not understand.
“It has been difficult navigating my way through. At the end of the day we’re all here for the people – the taxpayers. We should all have a common goal, I just don’t understand, we are all public servants,” Vallette said.
Vallette noted some of her biggest accomplishments. She said she was really glad to have been part of the Holiday Inn Express development.
“I really hope it helps the downtown businesses,” Vallette said. “I was happy to be part of the change,” she added. Vallette referred to the Holiday Inn Express as “one of my babies” and said she is disappointed that she won’t be able to see it through to completion.
Vallette also mentioned the five-year Parks and Recreation Plan as being an accomplishment, along with starting the rezoning of the Flight District.
Vallette’s biggest regret is that she was not involved in developing Furtaw Field, whether as a four-season park or a retail and housing development. She would like to see the field utilized more but is well aware that it is a hot topic.
Members of the Planning Commission and Board of Trustees responded to Vallette’s resignation.
“Nicole Valette has worked tirelessly as the Planning and Zoning Director for Oscoda. I will miss her professionalism, attention to detail, willingness to collaborate and encourage growth and success to the many businesses and residents of Oscoda. As the Planning Commission chair, I wish her all the best as she moves forward with life’s endeavors, and we will miss her upbeat personality and hope she knows her contributions to the committee, as well as the town, will not be forgotten,”said Chair of the Planning Commission (PC) Jeff Linderman.
“We will miss her! What an asset to the community she was: knowledgeable, personable, able to juggle many tasks, and sometimes grouchy people, with grace and elegance. On a personal note, I always looked forward to seeing what she was wearing and how she was styling her look,” said PC Member Vicki Hopcroft.
“I am deeply saddened that we are losing another woman in power, not just in the township but as a community member! I wish her all the happiness on the next chapter of her journey. She will be greatly missed!” said PC Member Jackie MacKenzie.
Although Vallette resigned on Monday afternoon, when this publication reached out to Trustee Tim Cummings Tuesday evening, he was not aware of the resignation. He wasn’t notified of the resignation until Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Nichole as our planning administrator. She was a very good administrator and a great employee. It’s been very nice to have her as the administrator,” said Cummings.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer kept it simple by saying “I wish her the best.”
After moving to the area in 2012 when her husband Jake got a job with Kalitta, Vallette worked a number of years in retail and property management. Vallette was hired by then Superintendent Mitch Mitchell in May 2021 after having worked in the Iosco County Building Department for five years.
While employed with the township Vallette completed a plethora of training. She became certified as a Redevelopment Ready Community Zoning Administrator, she also became a Citizen Planner and a Master Citizen Planner. Vallette said she was proud of the training she had completed and that there “is always something to learn.”