EAST TAWAS – Armed with high-powered cameras and binoculars, birders from around the world flocked to the Tawas Point Migration event at Tawas Point State Park to see some of the birds on their life lists.
A life list is the list of species that a bird watcher has seen in their lifetime. Bird watchers, who can be very competitive, track and compare their lists with each other.
The migration event, which normally takes place over three days, was cut short this year due to Mother’s Day falling on Sunday. As part of the event, a guided tour was held early Saturday morning at Tuttle Marsh Wildlife Area, a wildlife refuge in Oscoda.
On Friday, birders identified more than 80 different species at Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas and, by Saturday afternoon, the list for the day had reached 94.
While some of the birds were common, there were others that AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA) President Bill Roth identified as rare or very rare, including the Summer Tanager, the Hooded Warbler and White-Eyed Vireo.
Lynette Schamus, who lives in Dearborn Heights and is a member of the Motor City Camera Club, was near the entrance to the park trying to capture photos of orioles with her Cannon 5D Mark 4 camera. Schamus recently began taking photos of birds and this was her first trip to the event, which she described as, “a lot of fun.”
On Saturday, a group of birders gathered to catch a glimpse of a variety of warblers. Several different species were seen, including the Hooded Warbler and the Northern Parula Warbler.
Visitors stopped by a booth staffed by members of the AVA to pick up information. They were asked to sign in and indicate where they were from. While there were many visitors from local areas and across Michigan, those who had traveled the furthest included visitors from Alaska and Slovakia.
Oscoda Township Trustee Tim Cummings, a self-declared “super amateur birder,” was enjoying the fabulous weather.
The migration will take place through the end of May.
As previously reported, AVA celebrated 50 years in 2022. AVA, a chapter of Michigan Audubon, has been hosting birding festivals and events locally since 2006. The first Tawas Point Migration event was held in 2018. More information about the chapter can be found at ausablevalleyaudobon.org.