OSCODA – The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) will give an update on the continuing investigations and actions to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB), as well as other Oscoda area sites.
The information will be shared from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in a virtual community meeting hosted by MPART representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).