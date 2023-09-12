OSCODA – The following article is based on the presentation, public hearing and board member comments about Huron Pines purchasing property on Hull Island at the Aug. 28 regular township board meeting.
A number of the board members’ microphones were not working during the meeting. Every attempt was made to accurately report what was said.
Several Hull Island property owners attended the Aug. 28 regular meeting of the Oscoda Township Board to hear about the township’s plans regarding the Island.
Julie Butch, land protection coordinator at Huron Pines, a nonprofit conservancy organization in Michigan, presented about the mission, history and work of the organization. The mission of Huron Pines is “to conserve and enhance Northern Michigan’s natural resources to ensure healthy water, protected places and vibrant communities.”
Butch gave an overview of work the organization did over the past several years with Alabaster Township to purchase and protect 144 acres along Lake Huron. Huron Pines purchased the land so it would come off of the market and then worked with Alabaster Township to purchase the property from Huron Pines to create the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve. Butch said the project has helped the township to grow and that the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve has become a destination for visitors and locals.
Butch reported that Huron Pines plans to purchase property on Hull Island with hopes that the township will apply for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) grant to purchase the property. The property is located near downtown Oscoda, at the dead end of Ojibway and Ogemaw streets and extends from the AuSable River to the west to the Hull Island neighborhood to the east.
According to Butch, wetlands are prevalent on the site that includes northern hardwoods, emergent marsh, and meadow. The property has more than 3,000 feet of frontage on the AuSable River and on the bayou and is considered to have high wildlife and recreation value. Butch said it is a migratory stop for birds. Butch showed photographs of the property that included the flora and fauna.
During the time that Huron Pines owns the property, the organization would control its use which would be limited to guided tours. In the future the land could be used for “passive recreation.” Passive recreation is anything that does not impact the land and includes hiking, biking (depending on the types of trails), kayaking and bird watching. Activities such as using motorized vehicles and hunting would be prohibited. Regardless of who owns the property, hunting with firearms will be prohibited due to the proximity to the community.
According to the listing on Realtor.com, the 42.32 acre property is listed for $325,000 and has been on the market for approximately 1.5 years. The land was originally listed at a cost of $162,500 in 2022, was taken off the market and then the price doubled.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked about public access and trapping. Butch said trapping would not be allowed during the time that Huron Pines owns the property. Other uses would be up to the township and the community in the future.
McGuire also asked what happens if the township is not successful in obtaining an MNRTF grant from the state. Butch responded that Huron Pines would look at its different options.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth asked about the likelihood that the township would be successful with a MNRTF grant application. Butch said she thought with a strong application, which she said would be submitted, that the township would be successful. She added that the administrators of the MNRTF are aware that northern Michigan is an underserved area.
Butch added it is rare that they see this type of application with this type of collaboration. Township Engineer Rick Freeman added that the township was strongly encouraged by “the powers to be” to apply for an MNRTF grant.
A few of the Hull Island property owners and those who live near the island spoke during the public hearing.
Linda Skodack said she loves the idea of the property being a park. She expressed concerns about the lack of infrastructure, with one way in to the island, and asked how people would access the park. Skodack provided some history about Hull Island and the water flow. In 1986 when they bought their property, they were able to bring in a 24-foot boat. They switched to paddleboats and kayaks and today they can’t bring a kayak in.
Skodack lives on the oxbow. She said today there is a green, stinky, mosquito filled silt on the water. Skodack said the smell this year was worse than ever. Skodack asked if grant funding could be used to address the stagnant water and smell by restoring water flow to the area. Skodack offered to help with the process, she said she has been working on it for some time.
Cindy Schwedler, who said she lives across the bayou from the property, said she fully supports the project and that she thinks Huron Pines would be a great partner for the project.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer, who lives on Hull Island, provided enthusiastic support for the project, saying that his family had played on the property for 50 years until it was recently privately owned.
An other resident, who did not identify herself, asked who would ultimately determine what the property could be used for.
Supervisor Bill Palmer said the proposed project would be a better solution than developing homes on the property.
In 2012 Skodack served as the treasurer on the AuSable River Hull Island Riparian Restoration Association Board (ARHIRRA). The association, that was formed in 1999, tried to convince the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Environmental Quality to restore the flow for several years. The Feb. 1, 2012 issue of this publication chronicled the group’s work with the departments and state legislators from 2004 to 2012.
“The bayou is now stagnant, smelly and overrun with phragmites,” said ARHIRRA Secretary Sue Barnhart in 2012. The problem continues to today, minus the phragmites. According to a follow-up interview with Skodack the ARHIRRA worked with Huron Pines to treat and eliminate the phragmites.
During a recent visit to the neighborhood, neighbors complained about the smell, in particular when there isn’t a significant amount of rain as happened earlier this summer. Homeowner Jim Shugart, who has lived on Ottawa Drive since 2007, said when the water level goes down the smell is so bad that he has to close his doors and windows.
Carolyn Johns, who lives next door to Shugart, said her husband Russell served on the ARHIRRA board before he passed. Scott Lincoln, her grandson who was visiting from Florida, said he wakes up congested every morning when staying with his grandmother. Both Shugart and Johns expressed concern about the lack of wildlife they have seen since the water has been so stagnant. Lincoln suggested some attempts be made to move the water.
Skodack said she is excited about the property becoming a park and is hopeful that the conversations about returning water flow to the area can be revisited. She is excited to work with Huron Pines and the township.
“Let’s find a way to solve the problem,” Skodack concluded.
Huron Pines accepted comments, questions, and letters of support for the project until Sept. 5.
Butch’s power point slide presentation can be found on the Oscoda Township website. More information about Huron Pines can be found at huronpines.org.
As previously reported, the township has had previous success in purchasing property using MNRTF grants.