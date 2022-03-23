OSCODA — “When I married my husband, I married Oscoda.” Pam Loveless married her husband Keith and Oscoda in 1988. They will be celebrating their 34th wedding anniversary on April 2 with a trip to Paris, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Loveless first came to Oscoda in 1987 and had visited many times until she, and her husband retired to the area in Nov. 2021. Since then, they have been looking for properties to develop.
“I couldn’t retire here without being helpful,” Loveless told township trustees recently.
“One of the most beautiful places,” is how Loveless refers to Oscoda. She has a vision for bringing young professionals, jobs and housing to the Oscoda area to uplift the community. However, she is saddened by the condition of Oscoda’s downtown with the blighted, empty buildings.
The condition of the downtown has also negatively impacted her ability to obtain funding for development projects she wants to bring to the area, she claims. Another barrier she said she has run into is that population estimates for Oscoda, reported on websites such as Wikipedia and others, is listed at under 1,000.
Investors want to know that the local community will support projects. With the under-reported population, declining income and blighted downtown, investors are not eager to financially back local projects. However, Loveless is continuing to pursue her vision of affordable housing and good paying jobs.
Loveless is specifically interested in revitalizing the building trades, a need due to the high number of tradespeople who are retiring. Her plans include offering apprenticeships in the building trades. She recently learned from a local contractor that the Oscoda High School had done away with its trades program. Loveless is particularly interested in taking advantage of funding available through Governor Whitmer’s apprenticeship program that is geared towards getting more women and people of color into the trades.
Loveless first presented her idea for developing container apartments to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees at their Feb. 28 meeting. Her company, PKL Homes, had submitted two letters of intent (LOIs) to the township to purchase Furtaw Field and build apartments using recycled shipping containers. The board unanimously voted to reject both of the LOIs.
Undeterred, Loveless is going back to the board at their March 28 meeting with a new LOI with a purchase price of $250,000 and revised architectural plans for the apartments. She noticed that most of the objections voiced by the trustees were related to the aesthetics of the project. While trustees thanked her for the time and energy she had put into the LOIs, and some liked the idea of recycling shipping containers, they all agreed that they did not want the project on Furtaw Field.
After receiving the feedback from the board, Loveless reached out to Blox, a division of Newco Design Build, the company in Grand Rapids that she is working with, to redesign the exterior. Her current plans are to clad the outside of the containers so that “from the outside you would not know that they are containers”. Loveless invited Brad Potter, the architect she is working with at Newco, to join her during her presentation to the board on March 28. Newco originally got into building using shipping containers in 2011.
Loveless has also received negative comments from local business owners, one of whom asked her what she was going to do after the container homes turned to rust. Loveless explained that the shipping containers will not rust through as they are designed for ocean travel. According to Loveless, there are 10 million unused containers in the U.S. while there is an affordable housing shortage. How the containers are sealed, painted and insulated will all have an impact on their longevity. With maintenance every 10 years, or cladding the outside with siding, Loveless says the container buildings can last for hundreds of years. She sees the negative comments as an opportunity to educate and tries not to take them personally.
Although the board rejected her development plans, and she has gotten some negative feedback, Loveless said she has also received a lot of positive feedback from the community. Several people have reached out to her and provided their support. She specifically mentioned that a police officer had told her “I love what you want to do and I’ll be your first renter”.
Loveless thinks people need a safe place to give their opinion and she would like to see a community survey conducted. If the majority of the community does not agree with her vision she says she will move on. She also recognizes that Oscoda has limited space that is zoned industrial and currently has a meeting scheduled with Saginaw County.
Loveless wants the community to know that she is not in it for the money. In fact, she does not draw a salary from her business.
“My purpose in life is to house people. I have seen people lose their home. I want people to be able to afford to rent and afford to own. It is how people are going to be lifted out of poverty, not be house poor.” She added.
Loveless submitted two LOIs for purchasing two parcels on the former Wurtsmith Air Base on March 16. The two parcels, located at the intersection of California and Michigan, are zoned R3, light industrial. She is offering the township $30,000 for both parcels, a prices she says is above the assessed value. Her plans for the properties is flexible at this point but will include building apartments or a manufacturing facility.
Future plans include offering vacation rentals in the off season as workforce housing. PKL WorkBNB would place employees and manage the rentals that are currently vacant for the majority of the year.
Loveless has spent a significant amount of time and energy on finding grant funding available for redevelopment projects. She brought the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) grant opportunities to township leaders. Loveless said that Oscoda “fits the MEDC bucket because of the state that it is in”. As previously reported, the MEDC Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP) that awards up to $20 million to local or regional partners who develop a coordinated subgrant program.