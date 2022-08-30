FLASH FIRE

FLASH FIRE – A portion of the video footage from a recent incident at Edelweiss Tavern in Oscoda Township, shows the moment an explosion occurred in the outdoor fire pit/island. Those who were gathered around the area at the time, can then be seen ducking down and fleeing, after which the fire continued to burn in the center of the island. Three individuals were transported to the local hospital with injuries, as a result, before being airlifted to the burn unit of Hurley Medical Center in Flint for further treatment.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – Suffering from injuries they sustained when an explosion occurred in an outdoor fire pit, three people were recently airlifted to the burn unit of Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

The Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) was dispatched to the incident at Edelweiss Tavern, located on South State Street (US-23), at 12:39 a.m. on Aug. 14.

