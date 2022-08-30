OSCODA – Suffering from injuries they sustained when an explosion occurred in an outdoor fire pit, three people were recently airlifted to the burn unit of Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
The Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) was dispatched to the incident at Edelweiss Tavern, located on South State Street (US-23), at 12:39 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Based on their report, officers and deputies arrived on scene and made contact with Zach Morin and Mariah Madden, both 30, who had apparent burns to their faces, hands and arms.
Officers were able to get these individuals into their patrol cars, while awaiting the arrival of EMS personnel.
The OTPD was also informed that at least one other person had serious injuries. Police made contact with the victim, Travis John Kirin, 39, H ugoton, Kan., who had severe burns to his face.
EMS arrived on scene and Morin, Madden and Kirin were all initially transported to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City for treatment.
Police say that due to Madden and Morin being in shock from the explosion, their full contact details were not obtained. It was noted, though, that Morin is from Honduras.
As explained in the police report by Officer Robert Clink, there is an outdoor, bar-type lounge located on the east side of the tavern and a large, propane fire island is situated in the middle of the lounge area. “Officers observed the center of the island (fire located) to be lifted from counter top,” he stated. They also observed debris scattered on the floor, and numerous chairs knocked over.
Clink was advised that the propane to the tank was shut off. Upon accessing the area where this is stored, he saw a single propane line running from one of the two tanks which were located underneath the island, to the propane burner that emanated fire to the top of the island.
He noticed that the valve on one of the propane tanks was in the “closed” position, after which he inspected the second tank that was unattached and not hooked up to a propane line. The valve on this tank was in the fully open position, which he closed manually.
Clink told the owner of the establishment to lock the door to the island and contact the insurance company. Due to the explosion which had just occurred, and before the pit is used again, he also advised contacting a heating and cooling expert.
The OTPD obtained surveillance footage from the establishment, which shows about 13 people either standing or sitting around the propane fire island.
When viewing the footage, Clink describes seeing a large, fire-type explosion come from the center portion of the island. Following this, numerous people ran from the area and the fire continued to burn in the center of the island, until the emergency shut-off was used and the tank was turned off.
Clink was notified that Morin, Madden and Kirin were later airlifted from the hospital in Tawas City, to Hurley Medical Center for their burn injuries.
OTPD Detective Sergeant Erik McNichol reports that their investigation found nothing indicating an intentional, criminal act.
“It should be noted that Officer Clink did conduct an on-scene investigation, documenting the scene, condition of items of interest related to this complaint, and general circumstances of the incident in question,” McNichol stated in the police report, which also reads that this was a non-criminal investigation.