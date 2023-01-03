IOSCO COUNTY — The death of a key witness in an alleged 2022 murder for hire criminal investigation and upcoming court case could lead to potential complications in court proceedings.

On Oct. 5, East Tawas City Councilman and businessman Michael Alan Mooney, 65, was arraigned on two felony counts of alleged solicitation of murder — charges that could lead to a sentence of life imprisonment — after a joint investigation by the Michigan State Police (MSP) and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

