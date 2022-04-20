EAST TAWAS — Irene Miller, a Polish-Jewish Holocaust survivor and author is going to visit the Tawas Bay Playhouse May 26, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
The Tawas Bay Playhouse is located at 401 Newman St., East Tawas.
Miller will relay her story, one which she also wrote into a book titled “Into No Man’s Land.” The book documents her experiences and journey navigating Siberia and Uzbekistan as a young girl.
“You will sleep under the winter in an open sky; you will freeze in a Siberian labor camp where the bears come to your door; you will live on boiled grass or boiled onions and shiver with malaria; you will spend years in orphanages,” said a flyer teasing the event.
“During all years of the Holocaust, extreme hunger had been a daily part of my life,” she said in a recorded speech in Novi, Michigan.
“And of course there was a lot of loneliness because I spent years in orphanages. A lot of anxiety. But, I’m told that I did not cry and I never complained. A child learns quickly on that if complaining will not bring any results, they don’t do it. And I never thought of myself that ‘I am poor, or poor me.’ No, I knew I was very hungry, but I assumed that everyone around me was hungry as well.”
Miller spent eight years of her life in orphanages, “but this did not destroy her dreams and desire to live live a full and rich life.”
After moving to the United States, Miller earned three college degrees, including two Masters from the University of Cincinnati. She held positions as a hospital administrator, director of mental health for Livingston County, Michigan director of the psychiatric division at Detroit Osteopathic Hospital and director of treatment centers for drug addicted and dual diagnosed women and their children at the Detroit Medical Center.
She served in Washington, D.C. on an advisory committee for issues related to drug addiction in women and children. She was also a public school teacher in Israel.
Emily Kloska, Programming Chair of the East Tawas Friends of the Library said Miller is a good speaker to come and listen to because there’s not that many Holocaust survivors alive today to share their experiences.
“I just think she’s got a very good message to share. I’m really excited to meet her and have the community to hear about her story,” said Kloska.
“In the time we’re in, with war going on over in Europe, it almost makes it hit home a little bit more with what she went through 80 years ago. It might make the community more aware. It might connect a little more with people on an emotional level with what’s going on in Ukraine.”
The event is co-sponsored by Friends of the East Tawas Library and the Tawas Bay Players Community Theater.
The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available after the event for purchase.
For more information, call the East Tawas Library at 362-6162.