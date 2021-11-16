AUSABLE TWP. – AuSable Township property owners will have an opportunity to weigh-in on proposed sewer rate increases at the next scheduled township board meeting on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.
The township board meetings take place at the township hall located at 4420 N. US Highway 23.
According to the proposed changes, customers who have a ¾ inch water meter will see an increase from $59.23 to $61.01, the increase for one inch meters will be from $148.87 to $152.51, 1 ¼ -1 ½ inch from $296.15 to $305.03, two inch from $473.95 to $488.07, three inch from $888.47 to $915.12 and six inch from $3,552.83 to $3,659.41. In addition, a charge of $5.93 per 1,000 gallons will be charged from the first gallon of monthly consumption.
The proposed rate increase would become effective Feb. 1, 2022.
According to Township Superintendent Eric Strayer, the proposed increase is due to the increased rate that Oscoda Township charges AuSable Township. In 2021 Oscoda’s increase to AuSable was 13 percent.
Costs associated with the expansion of the sewer project on US-23 are being funded by a USDA loan and the work is being completed in three phases. Residents who own property along the expansion route and connect to the sewer, will be paying an additional $19.73 per month for 40 years for a total of $9,470 per property. Strayer reported that Phase 1 of the project (from Johnson Road north) is nearing completion. Residents who have been connected to the system in Phase 1 of the project, will begin to see the increase in their monthly bills starting in January.
According to Strayer, a number of property owners have chosen not to connect to the system extension. Property owners with a septic system that is from 2017, or younger, could opt out of connecting to the sewer system. However, once their septic system is 10 years old, they will be required to connect to the sewer.
Strayer said that AuSable residents will not see an increase in water costs in 2022.
The board took the following actions at their regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 15:
• Unanimously adopted Resolution 2021-21, as amended, establishing fee rates for the township. The resolution includes the above proposed costs, and others, related to the sewer extension project. Motion by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, support by Trustee Amanda Barnes.
• Unanimously approved renewal of the appointment of Jack Barnes to the Building Authority. Barnes’ current appointment is through Jan. 1, 2022. He will be appointed to an additional three-year term that will expire on Jan. 1, 2025. “The Building Authority would have been up a creek without Jack,” said Samotis, before strongly supporting the motion. “I agree, thanks to Jack,” added Supervisor Kevin Beliveau. Second by Clerk Kelly Graham.
• Unanimously approved adoption of Resolution 2021-30 that increases the superintendent’s wages by $7,000, due to staff changes and extension of the previous superintendent’s final day. Motion by Graham, support by Trustee Diana London.
• Unanimously adopted Resolution 2021-31 for an increase of $1,500 in township board salaries, due to the number of meetings in 2021 and budget miscalculations. Motion by Samotis, support by Graham.
• Unanimously approved Resolution 2021-32 for an increase of $5,000 from $194,000 to $199,000 in the police contract services due to a miscalculation of the budget for the contract with Oscoda Township. Motion by London, support by Trustee Gina Cinquino.
• Unanimously approved Resolution 2021-33 that requires the township to have an escrow account to protect it from the costs of having to “secure, repair, replace or removal of damaged structures which violate the Township of AuSable health or safety standards”. Motion by Barnes, support by Samotis.
• Unanimously approved correcting Resolution 2021-26 to increase compensation for the Board of Review from $37.60 to $75.23 per meeting. Motion by Samotis, support by Barnes.
• Unanimously approved an increase of $12,931 over the 2021 budget amount for the 2022 budget for the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority. According to Strayer, rates are based on use with AuSable Township using 13.3 percent. Motion by Cinquino, support by Samotis.
• Unanimously approved payment of $389,688.81 that includes $46,998.05 to F&V Operations and Resource Management and $342,690.76 to Elmers for work completed on the sewer expansion project. Motion by Samotis, support by Graham.
• Moved discussion of a letter from Iosco County requesting funding for the Iosco County Airport to the Dec. 6 meeting. Strayer said he would ask someone from the county to come speak to the board. “They’ve never asked for money before. They seem to have a lot of problems. Why don’t they pay out of the American Recovery Funds they are sitting on?” asked Beliveau.
• Unanimously approved payment of $177 to print ORV pamphlets that will be available for distribution at the township. The ORV laws have changed in the Huron-Manistee forest and the pamphlet explains the changes. “We do have a number of walk-ins who want this,” said Samotis. “It’s a good way to promote tourism,” added Graham. Motion by Graham, support by Barnes.
Trustee Yvette Ramsdell was absent from the meeting.