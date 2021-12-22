OSCODA – A Drinking Water boil water advisory was issued for commercial buildings on Flight Street near Space Street in the Oscoda Township, according to a press release issued by F&V Operations.
The buildings are located on the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport. F&V Operations manages Oscoda’s water system.
According to Doug Moen, the operator in charge of the Oscoda water system, no residential users are impacted by this drinking water warning, and only the commercial buildings are impacted.
Precautionary actions were taken, including a boil water advisory for those buildings, due to the loss of water pressure as operators repaired a water service lead Friday, Dec. 17, and Monday, Dec. 20.
Managers in the buildings, as well as the buildings’ staff near the airport, were notified immediately.
“The repairs have been completed and the system currently has pressure,” Moen said.
Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended, according to experts.
Water system staff flushed the system, monitored chlorine residuals, and collected samples. The first day of sampling results showed no bacterial contamination. The results from the second day of sampling are expected to be available Thursday, Dec. 23.
This boil water notice for the commercial buildings on Flight Street shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink.
In the meantime, those impacted are urged to either drink bottled water or boil the tap water before it is used for drinking, washing dishes, or cooking. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the water is safe to bathe in as long as it is not consumed.
Company officials reiterated that the boil notice is only for the aforementioned areas impacted, and not the greater community, including residential areas or other business.
For more information, call the township water department at 989-820-6941 or email water@oscodatownshipmi.gov.