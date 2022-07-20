OSCODA — Representatives from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) traveled to Oscoda on Friday morning to recognize the township as a Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC).
The RRC Certification Event was held in the fire hall at the township hall at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 15 and was attended by township board members, leadership and committee members.
The event began with a welcome from Superintendent Tammy Kline who referred to the designation as a culmination of a lot of work. Kline became teary eyed as she read a poem about Oscoda that had been previously written by consultants who developed a strategic plan for the township.
“We are Oscoda and we are proud of this place we call home,” was one of the lines of the poem.
Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) Director Todd Dickerson referred to the designation as a great milestone that had taken a lot of effort and a lot of people including board members, the EIC, the Planning and Zoning Director and the Planning Commission.
EIC Chair David Iler said he couldn’t be more proud and that the designation shows everyone in the state that Oscoda is ready to evolve and attract developers.
Planning Commissioner Robert Tasior read the definition of an RRC and compared the process of obtaining the RRC designation to being in the matrix.
In recognition of the RRC designation, Kelly Lively, Northern Michigan Regional Director for U.S. Senator Gary Peters, presented the township with a Certificate of Senatorial Recognition.
Michelle , Managing Director of Technical Assistance Programs with the MEDC, presented the certification award to the township. As previously reported, Oscoda Township is the 62nd community in the state to receive the RRC designation. Parkkonen noted that Oscoda is only the second township in the state to receive the designation. Meridian Township, in the Lansing area, was the first township to attain the designation in 2018.
Parkkonen said the designation is a testament to all of the work done to make Oscoda a place where people want to live.
“We are here to help you. We want to hear from you,”Parkkonen told township officials.
Oscoda Township made becoming RRC certified a goal in 2018. Now that the township has officially been recognized by the MEDC, it moves into the maintenance phase of the certification process that includes ongoing implementation of best practices, annual updates and reporting.
In addition to 275 cities, there are 1,123 townships and 117 charter townships in Michigan which are all actively functioning governmental units.