TAWAS CITY – Frances Ommani, strategy and developmental director for Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA), presented the agency’s 2022 annual report to the Iosco County Board of Commissioners at its regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 2.
The annual report is on the services NEMCSA provided in the last year and detailed statistics of 231 students served formally and 526 students served informally in Iosco County during the 2022-2023 school year. Their services induced an 82% overall academic improvement among the students, she said.
NEMCSA’S CSFP Program (Iosco County FY-22) distributed 3,600 food boxes to those in need in 2022. Commissioners Donald Jay O’Farrell, Charles Finley, Terry Dutcher, Brian Loeffler, and Robert Huebel III thanked Ommani for NEMCSA’s diligent work this past year concluding her presentation.
The board then started acting to pass the following resolutions:
• Passed Resolution 2023-139, granting the Iosco County execution of an addendum to the Michigan State-Subdivision Agreement for Allocation of Distributor Settlement Agreement and Janssen Settlement Agreement to correct a minor mathematical error in the allocations specified. The motion, made by Dutcher and seconded by Finley, carried 5-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-140, a request by Mike Bowers, Emergency Management coordinator, to hire Cyberforce Q to perform a Cyber Security Assessment Penetration Test for Iosco County in the amount of $18,254 and Iosco County 911 in the amount of $15,838. The testing will be 100% reimbursed from the FY2022 Homeland Security Grant Program. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Huebel, and carried 5-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-141, a requested made by Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, county controller/finance director, to approve applying for the Michigan’s Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-Hope) Grant Phase IV, in the amount of $39,000 of leveraged funds from the Iosco County Housing Revolving Fund as a program match and $6,159 in a program match to cover the controller’s time spent on the grant, paid by the county’s General Fund through payment of her salary. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley, carried 5-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-142, requesting that Iosco County be given the right to review township ordinances and amendments in accordance with the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act. The motion was made by Commissioner Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler, carried 4-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-143, a request by Scott Frank, Iosco County sheriff, to retain Penny Freehling, current administrative assistant, as a temporary part-time employee. The motion, made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley, carried 5-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-144, a request made by Carruthers-Soboleksi, to contract with DCS Technology Design LLC for project consulting services regarding expanding high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the county at a total cost of $54,000. The motion, made by Dutcher and seconded by Huebel, carried 5-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-145, Iosco County Board of Commissioners request for Board Secretary Kathleen Murphy to forward a copy of this resolution stating the Board of Commissioners opposes any additional requirements for inspection of residential septic wastewater systems. The motion was made, to adopt the resolution only, by Dutcher, and seconded by Leoffler, and carried 5-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-146, a request made by Ron Whitney, Veterans’ Service officer, to purchase a monument ThinkSign in the amount of $34,836.60. The motion, made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler, carried 5-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-147, a request by Frank to hire a part-time county building security officer. The motion, made by Finley, seconded by Dutcher, carried 5-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-148, the committee as whole recommends that the statutory finance minutes of the meeting held on Wednesday, July 19, in the amount of 252,069.24 be accepted as presented. The motion, made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley, carried 5-0.