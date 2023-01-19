WANTS MORE TIME

WANTS MORE TIME – Oscoda resident Clayton Jolley requests more time for public comment.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Oscoda resident Clayton Jolley returned to the podium during public comment at the Jan. 9 Board of Trustees meeting to request more time for public comment. Jolley had asked that additional time be allotted for public comment several months ago.

“I’m back. I just witnessed a good example of a request I made last year. And that was for this board to increase the amount of time that people who have comments or questions have time to express their question or explain what their issue is. I wonder if you’ve taken any steps or considered increasing that four minutes to the six minutes that I requested back last year? Jolly asked after Kelly Brown rushed through her public comment.

