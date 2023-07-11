NEW MEMBER

NEW MEMBER – Jeff Linderman attended his first meeting of the EIC on Thursday, July 6.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – After not having met for two months, Oscoda Township held a special meeting of the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) on Thursday, July 6 at 11:15 a.m.

The last time the EIC met was April 6 when it decided to make the Piety Hill project a priority for redevelopment in anticipation of Chad and Peter MacDonald applying for a $5 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

