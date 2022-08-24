AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously at their Aug. 15 regular meeting to approve the following budget related resolutions:
- Resolution 2022-14 regarding the Mosquito Millage that was okayed by the board at their Aug. 1 meeting. Wording of the Mosquito Millage will now be forwarded to the Iosco County Clerk’s Office for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot. Motion by Clerk Kelly Graham, support from Trustee Diana London.
- Resolution 2022-15 to amend the budget for payment of Resolution 2022-16 through 2022-18 by increasing the budgeted Use of Fund Balance by $3,000. This is due to miscalculations on election wages, election postage and office supplies. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis.
- Resolution 2022-16 to amend the budget by increasing the appropriations for election postage by $850. The increase was due to the redistricting by the State of Michigan that required postcards to be mailed to residents. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Trustee Gina Cinquino.
- Resolution 2022-17 to amend the budget by increasing the appropriations for election wages. When the budget was put together, it was calculated with one, not two elections. In addition, the election wages were increased at the Aug. 1 meeting. Vote to increase this line item by $1,850. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Samotis.
- Resolution 2022-18 to amend the budget to increase the election office supplies by $300. Motion by Ramsdell, support from London.