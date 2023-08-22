OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees held its regular meeting on Monday, August 14. The meeting started with a presentation by Cindy Schwedler who updated the trustees on Develop Iosco and Iosco County’s attempts to bring broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas.
Schwedler reported on the $15.4 million grant received by the region. There were 154 applications for funding and the Quad County region of Alcona, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw counties was one of 24 areas that received grant funding. Thanks to the grant an additional 6,600 households in the area will have access to broadband internet. A total of 100,000 homes in Michigan will be impacted by the grants.
Schwedler reported that one of the barriers to providing broadband coverage is that the maps created by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) do not have accurate information about coverage.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked when the broadband project ends. Schwedler responded the end of 2026. Supervisor Bill Palmer remarked that northern Michigan was left out more than other parts of the state.
Schwedler indicated that the broadband committee is aware of the lack of coverage in Lakewood Shores and the end of Loud Drive. She asked that the committee be informed about other areas. Plainfield Township Supervisor Fred Lewis has been challenging the information on the FCC map for his township and a group of individuals want to do the same for Oscoda Township.
Trustee Robert Tasior indicated that Sid Town Road and the western part of the township do not have coverage.
Schwedler reported that low-income households with school age children will be prioritized as well as businesses. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire suggested contacting Oscoda Area Schools because they would have information about the students who did not have internet access while the schools were locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tasior said he wants to see what the Plainfield Township permit looks like so the township is not reinventing it.
The board accepted Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette’s resignation effective Aug. 18. Kline said that Vallette brought a very positive attitude to the job and always had a smile on her face.
Palmer said he was sorry to see Vallette go before he made the motion to accept her resignation. His motion was supported by McGuire and passed unanimously.
Trustee Tim Cummings asked why Vallette wasn’t at township hall. Kline responded that she was taking vacation days. Cummings asked if that is what is on her time sheet. Kline responded that Vallette had not turned in her last time sheet.
The board approved paying a total of $10,464 to Standard Electric to replace two light poles in the downtown area that were damaged by cars. According to Kline, the existing light poles in the downtown are no longer being manufactured and the closest model was found at Standard Electric of Alpena. The invoice includes the price of the light heads, hook arms, and poles. The total price includes an additional $50 per pole for an anchor bolt kit. Clerk Josh Sutton said that the township will be reimbursed by the drivers’ insurance companies.
The motion to approve the purchase by Spencer, with support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
At the request of Parks and Recreation Director Al Apsitis, the trustees approved the purchase of two John Deere Gators and two Yamaha golf carts. Kline reported that a representative from Consumers Energy recommended pushing the bath house improvements that were slated for 2023 out for five years.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked Apsitis why the Consumers Energy representative asked that the bath house improvements be moved out. Apsitis said it was because Consumers Energy is trying to figure out what they are going to do with the dams.
The Capital Improvement Plan funds will be used instead to purchase the vehicles in 2023, instead of 2024. The motion to approve the purchase of two John Deere Gators totaling $37,447.81 and two Yamaha golf carts totaling $11,900 by Sutton, with support from Palmer, passed unanimously.
The board also unanimously approved having a beer tent at the Paul Bunyan Festival in September. Oscoda/AuSable Chamber Board Member Belle Flora attended to answer any questions.
The board approved providing a letter of support to Empowering Northeast Michigan Communities to conduct a housing study to define housing needs now and into the future. Spencer questioned the need for the study but made the motion to write the letter. Sutton provided support and the motion passed unanimously.
The board completed the first reading of the amendments to the Corridor Business District which adds gas stations with or without convenience stores allowable with a special land use permit.
During public comment Deb Rauch asked why Riverbank Park wasn’t addressed during the Parks and Recreation Subcommittee meeting last week. She thanked Kline for getting a street sign and stop sign put up in her neighborhood. Rauch mentioned something about 52 acres on Hull Island, which was apparently discussed in closed session. Rauch said that Sutton had refused to meet with her about Facebook posts. Rauch asked that the Paul Bunyan Festival be moved back to August. The board responded that the Paul Bunyan Festival is a chamber event and the chamber decides when it takes place.
Co-founder of Need Our Water (NOW) Cathy Wusterbarth reminded attendees that the Exposure Assessment was still taking place. Over 500 people from 370 households have signed up for the testing. Wusterbarth reported that as long as there is interest the testing will continue. She encouraged those living in AuSable or Oscoda townships to get tested, saying there are thousands of individuals who are eligible.
Wusterbarth reported that a VIP would be attending the Aug. 16 Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) Meeting. Greg Gangnuss, who is new to his position of Chief of BRAC (Base and Realignment Closure) Management and oversees the person who is managing the Wurtsmith site, will be at the RAB meeting. Wusterbarth reported that the Interim Remedial Actions (IRAs) that were recommended by the state have not been implemented yet.
During board comment, Spencer addressed the boil water alert that went out countywide on Thursday evening from the Iosco County 911 system. The boil water alert impacted nine households in Oscoda Township. However, this was the first time the system was used and the county will be refining the process. While some residents received text message alerts on their phone, others received the information second hand via Facebook posts.
Spencer also reported that the township is working on finding a device and software that will allow recording committee meetings so the recordings can be uploaded to the township’s website.
Spencer asked about adding a bike repair station to the new bike path that extends from the Oscoda Area Schools to Old Orchard Park.
Sutton said he is a big advocate for saving the township time and money and that is why he refused to meet with Rauch about Facebook posts. Sutton is the administrator for the We Are Oscoda Facebook page and has allegedly been blocking a number of residents from posting events and township meeting information on the site.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth reported that he sent a letter to the chair of the Cedar Lake Improvement Board asking to dissolve the existing board and replace it with riparians who he said would better serve the property owners on Cedar Lake.
Tasior reported that applications for the MI-HOPE grant available for energy efficiency related home repairs are available in the clerk’s office. As previously reported, according to Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, controller and finance director with Iosco County, the current funds have been allocated. Carruthers-Soboleski has recently applied to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) for Phase 4 funding.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire reminded residents that property taxes are due on Sept. 14. One percent interest is added each month until February when the next tax bill is due.
Palmer reminded trustees that the evaluations for the superintendent are due.
Palmer reported that there were two quarter size holes in the water main at McNichol and Hamilton that were losing 100,000 gallons per day. Palmer estimated they had been leaking for 30 days accounting for a 3,000,000 gallon loss.
Palmer reported that there is still an open seat on the Senior Housing Board.