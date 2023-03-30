TAWAS CITY – Homeowners who live in Iosco County, and are in need of repairs that will improve the energy efficiency of their home, will be able to apply for assistance from the county starting on July 1.

Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, controller and finance director for the county, received news that the county had been awarded a $500,000 Michigan Homeowner Opportunity for Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) during a conference call with MSHDA on Monday morning, March 20.

