OSCODA — It has that “new carpet smell.”
Celebrating their move onto 208 S State street, the Alcona Health Center (AHC) now resides in a 20,000 square foot, two story building directly downtown.
Even though they have been technically operational for a few weeks now, they had a ribbon cutting ceremony held Tuesday, May 17. Staff, board members and the public met in the parking lot to listen to CEO Nancy Spencer give a speech.
“The building houses the same high quality medical, dental behavioral health services that AHC has been offering, and outpatient lab services from Quest Diagnostics,” she said.
“Soon, expanded health care services will be offered through community partners such as My Mid Michigan Health, who will be providing imaging rehabilitation services and specialty clinics on site. On behalf of the entire AHC team, I want to share how incredibly proud we are to bring this modern facility an improved patient experience.”
This modern patient experience involves a modern layout.
Chief Process Officer Cyndi Swise had a hand in planning the layout of the new facility.
It maximizes space while keeping nurses central to the floor so they have more immediate access to the surrounding patient examination rooms and various utilities.
“This new layout made the way we operate more efficient,” said Swise.
One thing she was proud of was the shared digital x-ray machines located in the walls between dental rooms. An x-ray machine is at hand on either side, minimizing the required amount of machines and making them more accessible. Before, the patient had to get up and go to a room located elsewhere in the building.
“The old space wasn’t as flexible,” said Spencer. “We didn’t even have a handicap accessible bathroom.”
She said structural issues with the old building from a different age made renovations much more difficult. Plus, the Aune Medical Center isn’t in a central location, which makes it more difficult for people to locate and get out to.
For the time they were there, Aune Medical center was good enough to house the non profit, Federally Qualified Community Health Center. They are the only medical facility in the area taking medicaid, which means they had to make do until finding a more suitable place.
ACH aren’t the only new guests. MyMichigan Health, a health organization affiliated with the University of Michigan opened their Medical Center on the first floor. There, they will run rehabilitation, imaging services and specialty clinics starting in June.
Board member of MyMichigan, Chuck Sherwin, said the staff with his company are going to do “tremendous work.”
“We were a part of planning the building from the start,” he said. “We’re looking forward to moving in to a modern health care facility where we have easier access for our patients.”
Quest Diagnostics also leases part of the building for lab services.
Giving tours of the facility was Nathan Borden, Physician Assistant/Medical Director.
He said the older facility was more spaced out, but now this new building is more compact and even has more exam rooms.
In fact, the number of exam rooms has stayed the same (15), but there are now additional rooms where outside specialists can come.
The new building has also allowed for upgraded technology too.
“Everything talks to each other now,” he said.