AuSABLE Twp. – The AuSable Township Board of Trustees (BOT), at its regular July 17 meeting, approved entering into negotiations with the Iosco County Road Commission (ICRC) in the event that the bids for completion of the township’s portion of the Iosco Exploration Trail comes in over budget.
Cal McLaren, a member of the ICRC, attended the meeting. McLaren said the ICRC could commit $300,000 to completion of the project with the understanding that the township would repay the ICRC. At issue is the fact that the Michigan Department of Transportation required the township to agree to fund the project if bids come in at 10% over the engineer’s estimate.
A motion was made by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell to negotiate in good faith with the ICRC if needed. The motion received support from Clerk Kelly Graham and passed unanimously.
Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis said she did not like being in this position but added that she receives calls every day asking about when the bike path will be completed.
Supervisor Kevin Beliveau said it was a huge disappointment that the township has to go out for bids for the bike path again due to the confusion surrounding the bids that were returned. The next bid will go out in early September, significantly delaying the start and completion of the project.
The board also revisited Ordinance Number 136. The ordinance replaces Ordinance Number 41 and refreshes the Grass and Weed Ordinance. Trustee Diana London expressed concern at the last June meeting about some of the language in the ordinance related to the removal of dead trees. London made the argument that dead trees provide refuge for animals.
The BOT discussed changes to the ordinance and London asked that the term “nuisance” be added to clarify instances when dead trees should be removed.
Superintendent Eric Strayer said he will bring the revised ordinance to the Aug. 7 board meeting.
The board voted 6 to 1, with Trustee Gina Cinquino voting no, to approve a new three-year contract with Straley Lamp and Kraenzlein, an accounting firm in Alpena that has been conducting the township’s audit for the past three years. The motion was by Ramsdell with support from Samotis. The contract is in the amount of $13,250 for the 2023 calendar year, $13,850 for 2024 and $14,475 for 2025.
The board discussed the cost savings after having switched to Straley Lamp and Kraenzlein three years ago. They also discussed the advantage of having continuity. However, Cinquino said she voted no because she thought the township should have sought more than one bid.
The board decided to continue to provide the same health insurance benefits to township employees. The township will be paying for increases in vision, dental and health coverage. The motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes to maintain current coverage, with support from Cinquino, passed unanimously.
The trustees also approved payment of $17,486.86 to Fleis and VandenBrink for work completed on the water extension project. The motion by Graham, with support from Samotis, passed unanimously.
The board unanimously approved providing a letter of support to Develop Iosco for a Rural Readiness Grant that is being submitted to hire a grant writer. The motion by Graham, with support from Barnes, passed unanimously.
The board also voted to provide a letter of support to the East Michigan Council of Governments for the Creating a Culture of Resilience Capacity 2023 grant. The grant will provide workshops for municipal employees and the public on methods to mitigate damage resulting from Lake Huron flooding and erosion. The motion by Samotis, with support from Barnes, passed unanimously.