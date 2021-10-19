TAWAS CITY – Children and their families gathered at Tri-County Agency on Oct. 13, to participate in the fifth annual Safety Day festivities.
According to Tri-County Agency Managing Partner Cliff Miller, Safety Day started as an opportunity for education, in conjunction with fire prevention week, which typically falls the first week in October.
Miller said he had this idea to educate children and the community about the importance of fire safety, and wanted to bring the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) on board to show that. He added that, being an insurance agency, fire prevention really goes hand in hand with the goals they are already trying to meet.
This year’s events featured fun activities for kids including, pumpkin decorating, ring toss games, exploring the TCFD fire truck, enjoying some cider and donuts and getting all kinds of goodie bags, including ones from Tri-County Agency, TCFD and the United States Forest Service.
Although it was a gloomy and rainy day, participants proved they had a great time regardless.
To wrap up the event, and drive home the real reason for it, TCFD Captain Rodney Whitford gave a demonstration on the proper way to use a fire extinguisher.
He said the fire extinguisher in his hand, which is one many people have in their homes, is called an ABC fire extinguisher. “This fire extinguisher will put out any fire that you have at your house.”
He added that, it’s a throw away fire extinguisher, meaning once its used it can’t be used again. He continued on, talking to the parents, who he said inquire about whether or not their fire extinguisher still even works.
The trick, Whitford said, is to see where the arrow is. If the arrow is in the green and you can hear the chemical moving around when you tip it up and down, then it’s a good fire extinguisher. If you can’t hear the chemical; however, he has some tips.
“If you cannot hear the chemical move, I suggest you turn it upside down and tap on it. Use a shoe, break it loose because what it does is as it sits in your house and the door slams, it just compresses. It’s just like sand, it just gets harder and harder,” said Whitford.
He said, once you know that you have a good fire extinguisher, it’s important to know how to use it. The secret, is using the PASS acronym. PASS stands for pull the pin, aim the nozzle, squeeze the trigger and sweep side to side.
“The chemical hits the fire. If you’re directly hitting the fire, it’s blowing the fire everywhere. So what we ask is that you hit in front of the fire, so it can cover it and lobs over top of it. So what we’re doing is, we’re hitting just in front of it and there’s enough pressure in this fire extinguisher that it will actually push the chemical on top of the fire,” said Whitford.
After a bit of education and a demonstration with an adult, participants took off to the parking lot to try out the fire extinguishers. According to organizers, the fire extinguishers were expired and are used for demonstrations only.
Participants ran up to the fire extinguishers and, with the help of Miller and Whitford, squeezed the trigger and sprayed the chemical, creating a cloud of white dust, like the first snow of the season.