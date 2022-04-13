ALCONA COUNTY — On a stop in his Northern Michigan tour, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II made an appearance in Lincoln and East Tawas on April 7.
It’s a gubernatorial election year, so that means members of the Whitmer administration are going around the state, making appearance at local businesses and community centers to offer a listening ear and pitch what they have done to improve the lives of Michigan voters. This is done with the hopes their efforts may stick in voter minds during November.
He made an appearance at the Alcona Senior Center and Alcona Community Schools; shaking hands and talking with folks who wanted to show him what they were up to.
At the Alcona Senior Center, he walked out into the main dining room where everyone waited. Gilchrist is a tall man, black and soft spoken. He has thick-rimmed square glasses and clean cut hair. He leans forward in his chair, showing an intent posture and quickly answering all questions given him.
“The needs that you addressed are things we can work together on,” he said. “We have a chance to be the group of people who decided to fix this stuff. Who decided to set us up for success going forward so that when your kids come of age, they’ll know they grew up in a great place that positions them to be even greater going forward as they raise the next generation.”
Executive Director of the Alcona County Community on Aging (ACCOA) Lenny Avery told Gilchrist something unique about rural communities is nothing community-oriented can stick around long term by themselves.
“Most of the things you find in rural communities can’t stand unless they are braced on something else,” said Avery. “I’ve seen that most of the stuff — Bob’s gym is not going to be able to pay his bills, but having a gym that’s free to the public, open to the public as a community center, that’s going to be able to stand. Having multiple offices may not be able to afford the overhead, but renting office space at low cost from a business incubator, that will stand.”
Avery said most community enrichment programs rely on grants and funding.
He also shared ACCOA’s mission to construct a new community center in the town.
“We can’t be more shovel ready. We have a building, we have investors, all we need is funding.”
The need for funding was a common theme repeated by all community members, something they acknowledged the governor has heard many times over.
Whether due to COVID, economic cycles or whatever, a mass exodus from the cities is taking place from urban to more rural areas. Many of those people hold jobs that require internet access.
Alcona County Commissioner Bill Thompson talked about a friend of his whose access to high speed internet meant he was able to work in the area, sticking around and adding population/tax dollars to Alcona County.
“That’s development right there,” said Economic Improvement Coordinator Doug Cheek.
Cheek is also working on getting in more internet access to Alcona County, saying “although there’s a lot of pennies from heaven coming down the pipe, we’re working very hard, and I believe shortly we’ll have some announcements about our direction.”
He said the plans will be a county-wide gigabit service. As to who will provide that internet access and where, he can’t say until the details have been ironed out with internet access providers.
“There’s a strong need, there’s a digital desert out here and I would say better than 50% of the county is severely under-served or not served at all.”
The Gilchrist had a three pronged message to deliver: One was how the Whitmer administration was improving the lives of senior citizens, the second was their commitment to bring broadband access to 95% of Michigan households and thirdly, their recognition of the importance of rural communities in the state.
“What you’re describing, these are solvable problems,” said Gilchrist.
“If we choose to prioritize investing in every community in a way that is tailored to the specific needs of every community, we can make progress on all these challenges. That’s what Governor Whitmer and I are here to do.”
Gilchrist laid out facts and figures for people to chew on.
He highlighted a bipartisan plan called “Building Michigan Together,” which he said is “the largest one year infusion into infrastructure investment almost for the entire of Michigan, at least for a really long time.”
He reports $100 million as a down payment towards developing affordable housing. He believes that will draw down $480 million in investment, meaning money for new development and housing rehabilitation.
$250 million is focused on high speed internet access to 95% of the state and implementing the Michigan High Speed Internet Office (MHSIO) to oversee it’s carried out.
“We see a direct connection between internet access and economic opportunity.”
Primarily, the strategy for solving any problem is to set aside a bunch of money and make a committee that will oversee the goals of the administration are carried out. Most, if not all he talked about involved that plan.
Gilchrist said the key to catering to local communities is developing strong relationships with local partners. That involves using established offices like the MHSIO and Office of Rural Development to carry out the act of developing these areas.
He said he was glad Alcona County did the initial work of identifying internet dead zones before the “Building Michigan Together” plan a year before. The Government allocated $5 million in January to conduct a survey statewide.
“That’s one thing important that’s already happened in the communities. It’s communities continuing to work with us, continuing to make sure that there’s a strong connection between the community leaders here and the MHSIO.”
Earlier this year, the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration established the Office of Rural Development, in part to help small businesses thrive. So, related to this, Gilchrist wrapped up his visit to the area with a stop at the Village Chocolatier in East Tawas, where he met with owners Allen and Jasmine Tubbs.
Gilchrist chatted with the couple about the history of their store, the day-to-day operations and what he and Whitmer can do to support business owners like the Tubbs.
The trio also discussed the fluctuating lake levels in recent years and how deeply connected, and crucial, the water is to tourism and business in Iosco County.
From the windows of The Village Chocolatier is a view of the East Tawas State Harbor, which was completely reconstructed a few years ago. So the group also discussed other recent, similar projects, as well as the improvements which Gilchrist says are planned for every state park.
“This is the exact type of business we want to support,” he shared, when summarizing the goals of the Office of Rural Development and the successes which have already been realized from the new program.
As noted in a press release from Whitmer, the office will help the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) with its ongoing mission to concentrate on economic, social and educational needs in rural areas, while being a key connection point for leaders and stakeholders to the state’s rural communities and putting Michigan first. Additionally, it will be a crucial part of MDARD’s workforce initiative to encourage job seekers and new talent to investigate food and agricultural-related careers.
Gilchrist said that one of the great things about East Tawas, are the fantastic business owners who are involved in their community and whose shops, such as the Village Chocolatier, have become anchors in the area.
As he concluded his tour, he remarked that it had been a very productive, informative day. And of course, before leaving the sweet shop — where everything is made in-house — he picked out a couple items to take back to his family.