AUSABLE TWP. — Children of all ages enjoyed lunch with Santa at the American Legion Hall on Saturday. Over 120 children who were registered for the event were accompanied by their parents, grandparents and great grandparents.
Coloring and making ornaments were some of the fun activities. Holiday songs played as children lined up for facepainting, choosing from a board full of options. The Grinch’s hand holding a Christmas ornament was a popular facepainting choice.
Chicken nuggets, tater tots, apple sauce, reindeer food and lots of cookies were on the menu. Volunteers pushed carts of food around the room making sure that everyone was served.
In previous years the event was limited to members of the American Legion and approximately 30 children attended. This year Santa told organizer and President of the Auxiliary Jackie Lyons, that he wanted to open the event to 100 children. Once word got out into the community that number rose to 120. The original deadline was Dec. 5 which Lyons extended to Dec. 12 and she was still taking names last week.
The event, that took place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. was very well organized. Childrens names were called individually, and they went up to the front of the room to get a gift and have their picture taken with Santa.
Lunch with Santa was sponsored by the Legion Family including the Legionnaires, the Auxiliary, the Sons of the Legion and the Legion Riders. 40 & 8, a group of Veterans who meet at the legion hall, also contributed.
Lyons used some creative ways to raise funds for the event. If a ball went off the table while you played pool at hall, you donated to the event. If you used a bad word, your donation went in the swear jar.
Eighteen volunteers helped with the event including a Marine who helped distribute gifts. Lisa Olson and Dave Pennell helped out in the kitchen. Members of the Auxiliary baked and decorated all of the cookies. Scott Dinkfelt decorated the hall. Auxiliary First Vice President Bonnie Stacey and Treasurer Brenda Lincoln both helped distribute lunches as did Commander David Lyons.
Jackie said lunch with Santa will be open to the public in upcoming years to meet Santa’s goal of serving 100 children. She stressed that the Auxiliary is always looking for new members and that men are welcome. In August the Legion is planning their annual bike show that serves as a fundraiser for the lunch.