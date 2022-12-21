AUSABLE TWP. — Children of all ages enjoyed lunch with Santa at the American Legion Hall on Saturday. Over 120 children who were registered for the event were accompanied by their parents, grandparents and great grandparents.

Coloring and making ornaments were some of the fun activities. Holiday songs played as children lined up for facepainting, choosing from a board full of options. The Grinch’s hand holding a Christmas ornament was a popular facepainting choice.

