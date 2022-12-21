OSCODA — In a memo to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees included in the Dec. 12 board meeting packet, Clerk Josh Sutton asked the trustees to reconsider their decision to not use Facebook.

In his memo, Sutton asks that social media be used to get information out to the public. Specifically, he identified posting important notices, meeting agendas, township events, and reminders for paying taxes. He also mentioned posting information about elections and refuse drop off.

