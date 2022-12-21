OSCODA — In a memo to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees included in the Dec. 12 board meeting packet, Clerk Josh Sutton asked the trustees to reconsider their decision to not use Facebook.
In his memo, Sutton asks that social media be used to get information out to the public. Specifically, he identified posting important notices, meeting agendas, township events, and reminders for paying taxes. He also mentioned posting information about elections and refuse drop off.
According to the memo from Sutton, Superintendent Tammy Kline would manage the Facebook page. The memo also states that the Oscoda Police Department’s page should be utilized for warnings, found property, and other information that may be relevant for the community. Sutton said the page should be monitored by Community Resource Officer Gallahar.
“Where does it stop? Do we need to have Twitter? What about MySpace or Instagram?” Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked.
“We were engaged in social media for several years. We stopped because we couldn’t control it. The end user license is not in our favor as a government entity. We are not a private business,” Trustee Tim Cummings added.
Cummings said the township does not have the capacity to maintain a Facebook page.
“The website is the only medium we can control,” Cummings said. “Let’s fix it,” he added about the website. “We have things in place, let’s use what we have,” Cummings said.
“I hate Facebook,” Supervisor Ann Richards added. “I do not make comments, sometimes I want to make comments.
“What we want to shoot for is just Facebook,” Richards said, adding that MySpace no longer exists.
“None of the younger generation use it anyway,” Spencer added referring to recent information in the media that younger people are using TikTok and other sites, rather than Facebook.
Motion by Spencer that the issue be sent to the attorney for extensive review about whether or not the township can enter into the contract with Facebook and not have a comment feature. Support from Richards, passed unanimously.
During public comment Kelly Brown, Devon Tasion, Robert Tasior and Vicki Hopcroft all supported the township using its Facebook page to keep residents informed in case of emergencies or events.
Brown, who served on the Downtown Redevelopment Subcommittee, said that on the most recent community survey that was conducted in September, 33.5% of respondents said that they would use social media to find information about the township.
“Since this town has embraced social media so strongly, I think it’s a great idea,” said Devon Tasior during public comment. “I’m not saying put comments on it,” she added. Tasior said Facebook would be a good place to put information about emergencies, events, the history of the township and amenities that are offered in the community.
“It would be a good thing,” Tasior added. Tasior then listed off several other Michigan communities who are using social media to communicate with residents. Tasior said that as a realtor she knows that people use social media to get information.
Robert Tasior, Devon’s husband, said that he is also in favor of a social media page for the township. He said it is in line with the master plan and the communications plan.
“It’s the best bang for your buck,” Tasior commented.
Local attorney Vicki Hopcroft said she thought that it would be a very, very, very good idea to have a social media page.
“I know a lot of people want Facebook. The only reason I am considering it is because so many of you came out,” Spencer said during board comment.
“I’m not a big social media person,” Palmer said during board comment.