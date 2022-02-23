OSCODA – “In the military, it’s supposed to be soldiers first. What we’re hearing, is that it’s soldiers last, if ever,” said Anthony Spaniola, during the Feb. 16 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting.
He was among several others to reference the military personnel who were stationed at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda Township, and to share concerns about their exposure to the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the site.
Co-Chair Mark Henry read a question from fellow RAB Member Joe Maxwell, who was unable to attend the meting. Maxwell asked if the Air Force (AF) was going to wait until all the veterans and other employees who served at WAFB were dead before blood tests are conducted on them to find out if they were exposed to PFAS while living there.
To preface this, Henry said it was about six to eight years ago when the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) – now the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) – did a study on WAFB and found where water that had been in the base’s distribution system had been isolated/shut off.
He said the state sampled the water within water supply lines from fire hydrants, hot water heaters from buildings that were no longer being used and so on, where they found relatively high levels of PFAS. So, if it’s true that PFAS was in the water distribution system, and that system serviced not only the workers on the base but also the families/housing areas, it’s very likely that there is some exposure to PFAS.
“First things first, we are in charge of cleanup; we do not do health,” noted RAB Co-Chair Dr. Catharine Varley, who works for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s (AFCEC) Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Program Management Division, and is the BRAC Environmental Coordinator for WAFB.
Varley said the report does have some data in it but it does not show the modeling of the time frames of when that was fully turned off. The wells were abandoned in 1993, and there was no data taken for PFAS before that happened. “So we didn’t know that PFAS was an issue before those drinking water [DW] wells were decommissioned. We also know that it wasn’t every single fire hydrant that actually was hot. So we don’t know what people could have actually been drinking. If the data doesn’t exist, I don’t know how to analyze it. I looked at it myself, as well, and I have a health background.”
Henry said he understands, but the report is highly suggestive that there was PFAS in the water distribution system.
He said Maxwell’s question was whether the AF is going to be looking at service members, employees and families who were potentially exposed to those chemicals in the water distribution system, in a sooner than later scenario. “Because people are getting older and people are dying.”
Varley repeated that the AF does cleanup, and that they depend on the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to provide the health.
RAB and Need Our Water (NOW) Member Cathy Wusterbarth said that some of the RAB representatives have been meeting on a quarterly basis with Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience at the Department of Defense (DoD). The RAB members have been presenting questions to Kidd, one of which was about the exposure to veterans and their families at WAFB.
“And he indicated the same answer you did, which is, there’s no data to support that those families were exposed to PFAS in the wells that were created here in 1985 and were used through 1993,” Wusterbarth shared.
“The comment, and just the suggestion that there was no PFAS in those huge plumes that those wells were placed on, is utterly ridiculous and I believe that the community members that lived here at the time think the same thing,” she continued.
As has also been reported in this publication, Wusterbarth advised that MDHHS is formulating an exposure assessment, in which the people who live in Oscoda will be able to participate. It will start this summer, go on through the end of the year, and will include blood sampling, a PFAS exposure questionnaire and water sampling.
She said this will be an opportunity for veterans who have been in the area since 2012, and have visited Oscoda in the last 10 years.
MDHHS Toxicologist Puneet Vij added that the exposure assessment is still in the planning and development phase but, depending on the eligibility criteria, anyone who ate fish, deer or wildlife after 2012 will also be eligible.
Henry said he thinks this should be discussed on a higher level, and that the AF really needs to do detective work in the remedial investigation portion of the efforts at WAFB, to find out if there was human exposure at this base and other bases. The state used some creative ways to find water which had been encapsulated in areas, that was left over from base operations, and he’s sure that this could also be done at a lot of other BRAC bases.
“I’m still trying to figure out how. How would we do that and how would that help with cleanup?” Varley asked.
Henry answered that it won’t help with cleanup, but that it will help with understanding whether service members and their families have been exposed to PFAS while living on base.
Varley questioned how something could be tracked that was only used during a specific time frame, and for which there isn’t the data to model. She said that she was thinking of this from the military’s perspective. Every three years or so, military members get a new assignment and move to a new base. How can it be known that the exposure was from the specific location, during the specific point in time, she pointed out.
Henry agreed that, for transitory military people, it becomes more difficult. But there were civilian employees whose careers entailed working for the U.S. government at WAFB. “And a few of those people are still around,” so it’s an opportunity to find out what kind of exposure they had while working on the base.
“And I assume that all this was taken to ATSDR already?” Varley asked.
“I haven’t brought it to them, have you?” Henry responded.
He said that about two years ago he asked the ATSDR to take a look at WAFB, the people who worked there and the military families that were there. “And they said they’d get back to me and they haven’t.”
ATSDR works very closely with MDHHS, so Varley asked if this department had any other thoughts on the matter. When thinking about this and how military works and how people move, she noted that she just doesn’t understand how the data will be used or how they can tell what the sources really, truly are.
Vij agreed and said that maybe the exposure would have happened but, without any knowledge about the concentrations and from that particular time, any decision will be not certain enough. “We don’t have the data from that time.”
In reference to Varley’s comments about this not being remediation – which is what the AF is here for – RAB Member Arnie Leriche said that she is correct because the AF now says there is no current exposure through DW coming from the base.
While this may be a bit debatable for the east side of Van Etten Lake (VEL), Leriche said Varley is right since there is no municipal water coming from groundwater on the base.
Leriche said he helped a veterans group go through a process a few years ago for which MDHHS can submit a request through ATSDR and ask that a health assessment be done. In 2018, the veterans sent a letter to the ATSDR and a health assessment was done for TCE and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). According to Leriche, this is the same kind of study that Camp Lejeune used for Congress to authorize a special medical monitoring, help to the veterans and so forth.
He said that Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) submitted a bill two years ago which did not move forward, and now there’s one being developed for PFAS. “So that is the process for them.” And as long as there’s no pathway for DW exposing anyone in the Oscoda/AuSable area, then the AF is not really involved, except for maybe helping with records, such as which veterans were at WAFB.
“So, I think that’s the answer on that.” But, Leriche said, he believes that the veterans deserve better than what they’ve been receiving. “And so that’s definitely a topic and I would suggest you add it as an action item, that you’re going to pass onto the department of health to move it that way.”
Since he posed a health action item, Varley asked Vij if this was something he is willing to take on.
He replied that, as the ATSDR also mentioned, without sufficient information it’s not possible to determine if there was an exposure in the past. While it may have happened, this can’t be confirmed without the data.
Jacob Bennett, deputy district director for Kildee, was in attendance and said that he has worked on Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) casework for almost 20 years. He knows it’s very difficult for people to connect all the dots. They are asked a number of questions, including how much they were exposed to, at what level a certain health condition occurred and so on. “What they’re looking at is, were they exposed to it.”
As for the fire hydrants, dry barrel hydrants typically have holes in the bottom to allow them to drain. A lot of those holes get clogged, though, so the water is unable to come out. He said that with many of these hydrants, the PFAS is at varying levels since some of them have been able to be flushed, but others have not.
Bennett said the reason Kildee introduced the VET PFAS Act was because, like Agent Orange, it’s so hard to prove at what level one was exposed, how long ago and other items of that nature. So with that bill, it created an assumption. Kildee essentially modeled it after the one for Agent Orange, to say that if someone was exposed and then they have a condition, the presumption is that it’s because of their exposure to PFAS.
Based on a study, Bennett said they have good knowledge that many of these health conditions are the result of exposure to PFAS, and are reoccurring in somebody who has been exposed to a lot of PFAS.
When somebody files a claim, the VA has what’s called a duty to assist, he continued. It’s the VA’s responsibility to gather as much information for that veteran and their claim as possible. Where the AF and the DoD can help, is by getting as much detail as they can about what those prior exposures were. But it’s so tough right now for veterans to get claims for PFAS exposure, since they didn’t know to look for it back then and to get this information.
This is why it’s key to get any further details possible, Bennett said, even if it’s modeling, “because we know the plumes were in the area of where this water was being drawn out for the base.”
What is known right now from the mappings, he went on, is that the plume is from a specific plane crash that happened, they know when the crash occurred, they know that aqueous film forming foam was utilized and they know that this plume is a result of that. Therefore, the PFAS in the plume where the well was being pulled up for water for the base, probably had PFAS. “So any of this data, any of this background information you guys can supply is going to help the VA in their ability to assist veterans with claims.”
Based on information from her team, Varley said the AF didn’t know that the plumes were there when the wells were used, and that there was a flaw in EGLE’s capture study.
Senior Airman (Ret.) James Bussey, who leads the Veterans & Civilians Clean Water Alliance, served at WAFB from 1989-1992. He said that to hear the recent news of the AF denying the documentation that these veterans were exposed to high levels of PFAS is a slap in the face, not only to veterans but to their dependents and the people of Oscoda.
According to Bussey, he was sent to a special VA in 2017 and tested for five different PFAS compounds, all of which recurred in phenomenal numbers. A doctor who is an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contamination specialist concluded that the only way he could have been exposed to such high numbers, was from his service at WAFB.
Bussey said that he receives dozens of messages through his clean water alliance, daily, from veterans with such conditions as cancer. He claimed that Wurtsmith veterans and their dependents suffer from exotic cancers and other diseases at an unbelievably higher rate than the national norm. “And to have the Department of the Air Force [DAF] deny this, is just absurd.”
He also noted that he does not want to have the ATSDR health assessment reopened, as they only did this for VOCs and declined to do so for PFAS.
As for the remarks on the lack of data, he argued that this has been studied to death. “You caused the problem, and it’s up to you to fix it,” he directed to DAF.
Spaniola, a NOW member and VEL property owner, said that the treatment WAFB veterans and their families are receiving is unconscionable.
In response to a question posed during a public engagement session, he said the DoD issued a statement denying knowledge of any data that would show high levels of contamination in the DW.
A scientist from the DEQ who conducted the investigations, including the reports that were provided, has called that a flat out lie, Spaniola said, referring to retired geologist Robert Delaney.
“Even if we had never produced any data, it’s ridiculous. Anybody going to that base knowing the history of PFAS, knowing the groundwater flow, knowing how this stuff travels, would know that people were drinking this stuff at high levels,” Spaniola said, when reciting a quote from Delaney. “This is not rocket science. This is basic, 101 environmental geology.
“Now the Air Force should not be punting this issue to DHHS. It’s the Air Force’s responsibility to take care of the people who have served our country. And to kick them under the bus and to continue to kick the can down the road on this, is just totally unacceptable.”
Varley said the big thing comes down to how they look at data and what data they have available. They try to make data-driven decisions and work with ATSDR and MDHHS to make those decisions.
Bussey gave Wusterbarth authorization to release his test records, and Varley asked that these be provided to MDHHS so the department can confer with ATSDR and decide any appropriate paths forward. “And we will do our due diligence to continue to work to make cleanup efforts, because that is our job and that is what we are tasked with.”
“I’m your test subject,” Bussey said. “So again, please take my health records, my exposure records to your superiors because there’s your answer.”
He added that he was only at WAFB for three years. “So what about the people who have been there longer? What about the dependents that grew up there?”
Bussey said that to have DAF deny this is unacceptable. “It’s taken me 10 years to get where I am. I’m constantly fighting, and I’m just upset that the Air Force is continuing to say, ‘we don’t know about any documentation.’”
Varley said that DAF will do whatever it can to support those involved in the health side of this, such as ATSDR and MDHHS. But a lot more goes into it than just three years at WAFB. It’s what someone’s exposure was, what their diet was like and more. “And that’s not our job, as cleanup.”
AFCEC’s BRAC Division Chief Dr. Stephen TerMaath said that DAF cares very much about those who have served. “The part of the Air Force that you’re dealing with tonight can only speak to what we have in front of us.”
He said he realizes Delaney has “thrown dispersions” on the AF, with regard to that. But the very study that Delaney’s data was in, the DEQ concluded that there is no way to know the concentration or the duration that was in the water. And that’s been the problem for the health agencies, to now try and figure that out.
TerMaath said DAF acknowledges that it’s extremely likely and probable that there were exposures by those who were assigned, or the civilians who worked at WAFB. But it’s not known what concentrations were needed and so, were exposed.
In looking at that report, he said there were 22 samples taken and “7,000 was the highest. But over half of those samples that were taken were below the EPA health advisory level.”
TerMaath said he recognized that there was some empirical data presented that night, which says it exceeds the rate of cancers, compared to the normal population. The AF is not able to address the health issues, but Kidd’s office is working very diligently with the other agencies to try and get any information that would be useful in how the AF addresses the cleanup activities that they do.
Following the meeting, Varley sent an e-mail to RAB and other team members on Feb. 18, in which she included the June 26, 2019 ATSDR response regarding the request for ATSDR to evaluate the public health implications of the historical on-base PFAS DW contamination at WAFB.
She highlighted the following quote from the response:
“Because any on-base WAFB PFAS drinking water exposures occurred over 20 years ago and the U.S. population has been exposed to PFAS from many sources, the interpretation of current PFAS serum levels in WAFB veterans, former WAFB civilian workers, or former WAFB residents would not provide actionable information.
“ATSDR could not use current PFAS serum test results to prove that WAFB was the source, even if the PFAS serum levels are elevated. Also, if the PFAS serum results are currently within a background range, ATSDR could not conclude that people were not exposed at WAFB in the past. For these reasons, PFAS biomonitoring of WAFB veterans, former WAFB civilian workers, or former WAFB residents would not provide any information as to how much PFAS exposures occurred at WAFB. Hence, PFAS biomonitoring of former WAFB personnel or residents is not recommended.
“Similar to other chemicals, the amount of PFAS found in human serum will vary depending upon how recent, how frequently, and how much PFAS are ingested. Because the human body slowly eliminates some PFAS, the amount of PFAS in human blood is not constant. In humans, the half-lives of PFAS range from hours to several years, depending on the specific chemical species. Because ingestion of on-base WAFB PFAS contaminated [DW] stopped over 20 years ago, ATSDR expects that most of the PFAS ingested in water on WAFB would no longer be present in the bodies of WAFB veterans, former WAFB civilian workers, or former WAFB residents.
Assuming no additional exposures to PFAS have occurred, the PFAS serum levels in these individuals would likely be similar to the U.S. general population PFAS serum levels (i.e., background), the information goes on.
If Bussey does, in fact, have elevated levels of PFAS in his blood, Varley said the question would seem to be, where did his “recent” exposure to PFAS come from, since it doesn’t appear possible those levels can be attributed to his potential exposure dating back to 1993.
*This is the first of a two-part story. Next week’s story will feature details on the performance of the treatment systems which are running at WAFB, as well as the interim remedial action work which is taking place. It will also touch on Varley’s recent promotion and her successor, Steve Willis, who will be taking on the BRAC duties for WAFB. While Varley’s role is changing, she assured that progress will continue and that she will still be involved, just in a different capacity.