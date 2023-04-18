EAST TAWAS – Officials with USG will be hosting an open house today (Wednesday) to share plans for the company’s next quarry in Alabaster Township.

The community meeting will be held in the East Tawas Community Center, located at 760 Newman St., from 6-8 p.m. It will provide the public with an opportunity to see the company’s plans for the 580-acre parcel USG purchased from the state of Michigan in 2018.

Tags